Trump supporters spread new #MaidenGate conspiracy — but the election theft claims quickly fall apart under scrutiny

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump. (Christos S / Shutterstock.com)

Another voter fraud conspiracy theory fell apart under closer examination.

A Twitter account that has since been banned pushed an unfounded rumor that a Michigan mother’s vote had been stolen by an impersonator who used her maiden name, and the #MaidenGate hashtag promoted similar claims, reported the New York Times.

The conspiracy theory rocketed across other platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, through groups associated with the “Stop the Steal” campaign that promotes false narratives about Democrats depriving President Donald Trump of an election win.

The original #MaidenGate tweet offered no evidence to support the claim or details to confirm the story, and Twitter later suspended that user.

Michigan’s state attorney general and secretary of state each responded to the claim by saying no proof had emerged about that type of voter fraud, and those state officials also said they hadn’t even received any complaints about that happening.

“If there is no information available to substantiate a claim, and no one has actually filed a complaint, we don’t do anything,” said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, the director of public information for the attorney general’s office. “We will review, investigate and — if appropriate — prosecute any allegation of fraud that has at least some evidence.”


