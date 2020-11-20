Trump wants to ‘burn it all down and poison the wells’ as he leaves the Oval Office: CNN host
Reacting to Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results that may have reached its nadir as a sweating Rudy Giuliani held court during a press conference on Thursday, CNN’s Kate Bolduan stated that is has become more than apparent that the president wants to leave a swath of destruction behind him as he prepares to leave Washington D.C.
Reviewing the events of the past two days, the CNN host asserted the president has no regard for his job or serving the country.
“It’s no longer a whisper, it’s now being shouted from the rooftops,” she began. “President Trump is trying to overturn the election even as results are recounted and reconfirmed. He doesn’t care. Today he is taking his fight a step that is so out of bounds it’s hard to know where we go from here; hosting at the White House, Republican lawmakers from Michigan. the very same lawmakers that are in charge of taking that final step of appointing presidential electors… so stand by to find out what comes of that.”
“After fighting and losing in courtrooms across the country, the president’s new legal strategy seems to be burn it all down and poison the wells,” she added. “Sending out Rudy Giuliani to make a public case for their legal long shots — but it was really just bizarre and not founded in reality — ven blaming voter fraud at one point on [Venezuela’s] Hugo Chavez, who’s been dead for seven years.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Believing Rudy Giuliani requires pledging ‘allegiance to insanity’: Conservative National Review writer
National Review author Michael Brendan Dougherty on Friday drew a line in the sand with his fellow conservatives and said he would not buy into Rudy Giuliani's crazed conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Dougherty explained in his latest column that he'd been accused by a friend of being akin to a Nazi collaborator because he said he felt embarrassed by Giuliani's already-infamous press conference in which he and fellow Trump attorney Sidney Powell alleged Trump had been deprived of an election win by a conspiracy involving George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.
2020 Election
Conservatives give the Trump campaign a dose of reality: Biden won — so get over it
In the right-wing media, it isn't hard to find extremists who are more than happy to echo President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud — and they are urging Trump to fight to the bitter end. But not all conservative journalists go out of their way to promote nonsense conspiracy theories, and some of them are acknowledging that Joe Biden is now president-elect of the United States. The National Review's Andrew C. McCarthy and Commentary's Noah Rothman, in articles published this week, lay out some reasons why Trump's last-ditch efforts to change the election results aren't working.
2020 Election
Trump exhibiting signs of ‘hypomania’ following election defeat: psychiatrist
In a column for USA Today, a psychiatrist affiliated with Weill Cornell Medical Center claimed that, based upon Donald Trump's recent actions since losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, it appears that the president might be experiencing symptoms of "hypomania" which could cause a break with reality.
Writing in partnership with Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Kenneth Paul Rosenberg claimed that it appears to him that the country may be endangered by the president's current state of mind.