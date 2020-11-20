Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wants to ‘burn it all down and poison the wells’ as he leaves the Oval Office: CNN host

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo: AFP

Reacting to Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results that may have reached its nadir as a sweating Rudy Giuliani held court during a press conference on Thursday, CNN’s Kate Bolduan stated that is has become more than apparent that the president wants to leave a swath of destruction behind him as he prepares to leave Washington D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviewing the events of the past two days, the CNN host asserted the president has no regard for his job or serving the country.

“It’s no longer a whisper, it’s now being shouted from the rooftops,” she began. “President Trump is trying to overturn the election even as results are recounted and reconfirmed. He doesn’t care. Today he is taking his fight a step that is so out of bounds it’s hard to know where we go from here; hosting at the White House, Republican lawmakers from Michigan. the very same lawmakers that are in charge of taking that final step of appointing presidential electors… so stand by to find out what comes of that.”

“After fighting and losing in courtrooms across the country, the president’s new legal strategy seems to be burn it all down and poison the wells,” she added. “Sending out Rudy Giuliani to make a public case for their legal long shots — but it was really just bizarre and not founded in reality — ven blaming voter fraud at one point on [Venezuela’s] Hugo Chavez, who’s been dead for seven years.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Believing Rudy Giuliani requires pledging ‘allegiance to insanity’: Conservative National Review writer

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

National Review author Michael Brendan Dougherty on Friday drew a line in the sand with his fellow conservatives and said he would not buy into Rudy Giuliani's crazed conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Dougherty explained in his latest column that he'd been accused by a friend of being akin to a Nazi collaborator because he said he felt embarrassed by Giuliani's already-infamous press conference in which he and fellow Trump attorney Sidney Powell alleged Trump had been deprived of an election win by a conspiracy involving George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservatives give the Trump campaign a dose of reality: Biden won — so get over it

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

In the right-wing media, it isn't hard to find extremists who are more than happy to echo President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud — and they are urging Trump to fight to the bitter end. But not all conservative journalists go out of their way to promote nonsense conspiracy theories, and some of them are acknowledging that Joe Biden is now president-elect of the United States. The National Review's Andrew C. McCarthy and Commentary's Noah Rothman, in articles published this week, lay out some reasons why Trump's last-ditch efforts to change the election results aren't working.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump exhibiting signs of ‘hypomania’ following election defeat: psychiatrist

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

In a column for USA Today, a psychiatrist affiliated with Weill Cornell Medical Center claimed that, based upon Donald Trump's recent actions since losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, it appears that the president might be experiencing symptoms of "hypomania" which could cause a break with reality.

Writing in partnership with Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Kenneth Paul Rosenberg claimed that it appears to him that the country may be endangered by the president's current state of mind.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE