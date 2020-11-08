Trump’s ‘failsons’ are already moving on to their next grift after election loss: columnist

In a column for the Daily Beast, author Molly Jong-Fast asserted that Donald Trump’s two oldest sons — Don Jr. and Eric — have found a new lucrative field to cash in on: suckering gullible conservative voters who became enamored with their dad.

Now that the president has lost re-election and will soon be out of office and likely facing both criminal charges and a massive debt load that won’t be alleviated by funneling taxpayer cash into Trump properties, the columnist suggested the two “failsons” are already turning to fleecing their fans.

“Donald Trump may have lost but all that means is the grift is just getting started for the president and his large adult sons,” she wrote. “Trumpworld is down. They sense they’ve lost the election, but that doesn’t mean they don’t think they shouldn’t continue to hold on to power, perhaps they don’t understand how elections work. Or more likely Trumpworld is trying to cash in before they cash out.”

Noting that the sons are leading the charge that there was election fraud –without evidence — Jong Fast wrote, “All of a sudden Trumpworld has decided to get into the protest business,” before adding, “Where there is stupid, you can bet the president’s large adult sons won’t be far behind, and they’re not. The president’s large adult sons may be terrible surrogates, but they are worse election lawyers, since they aren’t lawyers at all. But that won’t stop them from holding other Republicans ‘accountable’ for not being more supportive of their father’s deranged voter fraud clams.”

“Junior went down to Atlanta, and Eric went with inadvertent Borat movie star and free lawyer Rudy Giuliani to Philadelphia. Junior and Eric may not be the first sons come January but that doesn’t mean they can’t morph seamlessly from failsons into conservative grift sons. Will Junior host cruises? Will Eric run Mike Huckabee-style cruise pilgrimages to the Holy Land? This seems inevitable,” she continued, adding, “Like everything in Trumpworld these protests are a total and utter disorganized mess but they provide an excellent foray for the large adult sons to get involved in the conservative grift.”

To make her case, the author went on to note that the New York Times recently reported the Trump campaign “recently began automatically checking a box to withdraw additional weekly contributions from online donors through mid-December — nearly six weeks after Election Day.”

