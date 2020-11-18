Trump’s former chief of staff questions Rudy Giuliani’s election challenges: ‘This isn’t a TV program’

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney questioned the legal efforts to overturn his election loss.

Mulvaney, who served as the White House budget director and acting chief of staff, criticized Rudy Giuliani’s leadership of the campaign’s legal team after challenge after challenge has failed, reported Politico.

“I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani,” Mulvaney told Fox Business. “It strikes me that this is the most important lawsuit in the history of the country, and they’re not using the most well-noted election lawyers.”

Some of the lawyers handling the president’s legal challenges have quit, leaving Giuliani and other lesser-experienced election attorneys, or attorneys known more for their TV presence, to handle the efforts.

“There are folks who do this all of the time, this is a specialty,” Mulvaney said. “This is not a television program, this is the real thing, and I was struck by a couple things that Rudy said in court yesterday. So on one hand, I think it needs to go forward. It absolutely does. I wish that it was being prosecuted a little more efficiently.”