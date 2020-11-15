Trump’s new Pennsylvania lawsuit ultimately admits Biden won the election: report
President Donald Trump’s lawyers haven’t done well in their cases to stop counting ballots in states or claims of voter fraud and intimidation. Every case that Trump’s lawyers have launched lost except one: allowing Republican observers to stand closer to the tables.
In their latest case, “attorneys filed a revised version of the lawsuit, removing allegations that election officials violated the Trump campaign’s constitutional rights by limiting the ability of their observers to watch votes being counted,” said the Washington Post.
Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has repeated more than 600,000 votes in Philadelphia and Pittsburg should be thrown out because Trump’s campaign couldn’t watch those votes being counted.
“Trump’s pared-down lawsuit now focuses on allegations that Republicans were illegally disadvantaged because some Democratic-leaning counties allowed voters to fix errors on their mail ballots,” said the report. “Counties have said this affected only a small number of votes.”
Such a small number of disputed votes ultimately means that the Trump legal team has admitted defeat in the state.
Democratic Party lawyer Cliff Levine said that Trump’s amended lawsuit proves that the president has given up on changing the state’s results.
“Now you’re only talking about a handful of ballots,” said Levine. “They would have absolutely no impact on the total count or on Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump.”
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar submitted a filing from her office requesting the lawsuit be dismissed.
“The shift comes amid a string of losses in the Trump campaign’s post-election legal effort, which claimed without evidence that voter fraud, irregularities and rule-breaking led to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory,” said the Post. “Taken together, the flurry of post-election litigation has affirmed the integrity of the election: many of the complaints have been tossed, and not a single vote has been invalidated.”
Trump claimed in a tweet Sunday that his lawsuits aren’t from him they’re for people who’ve witnessed “horrible abuses.” Those so-called “abuses” aren’t illegal and the lawyers couldn’t provide examples of anyone breaking the law. At one point, the law firm helping Trump even quit, but they didn’t say why.
Trump accidentally conceded that Biden “won” on Sunday morning, only to retract the concession moments later, maintaining that he really won. He’s now refusing to allow President-elect Joe Biden access to government resources typically used in presidential transitions. CNN reported Sunday evening that world leaders have had to use former President Barack Obama to find ways to contact Biden.
