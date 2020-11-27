Trump’s ‘sore loser’ tiny desk performance mocked by New Yorker writer: ‘This does not project strength’
New Yorker writer Susan Glasser on Friday mocked President Donald Trump for whining about losing the 2020 presidential election while sitting behind a tiny desk.
Appearing on CNN, Glasser said she was amazed that someone as image-conscious as Trump wouldn’t realize how weak he appeared on Thanksgiving while ranting about voter from behind a puny desk.
“Yesterday’s appearance underscored that there doesn’t seem to be anyone around him who can, you know, give him unvarnished advice about what this looks like,” she said. “The president has always prided himself on appearing to be strong, to be a tough guy. He’s writing a new entry in the dictionary for ‘sore loser.’ This does not project strength, needless to say.”
Glass then ripped Trump for once again undermining American democracy by making it sound as if the results of the 2020 election were still in question.
“It tells you a lot that the main headline news from that performance was the president saying he will leave the White House if he is voted out by the electoral college on December 14th,” she said. “This is not supposed to be a suspenseful outcome, folks. You know, this is just supposed to be how American democracy works.”
Senate GOP blasted for delivering a ‘cruel slap in the face’ to federal workers ‘who have risked their lives’ during the pandemic
With the government set to shut down in just two weeks without action from Congress, Senate Republicans are advocating an across-the-board pay freeze for civilian federal workers in 2021 as part of their plan to fund agencies amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.
Employee organizations and Democratic lawmakers reacted with outrage after Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee quietly unveiled their pay-freeze proposal earlier this month, with the largest union of federal workers calling the plan a "cruel slap in the face to those who have risked their lives to maintain government services for all Americans during the worst health crisis in our lifetimes."
‘This is what communist countries do!’ Trump fumes after Twitter suspends Republican who spread bogus voter fraud claims
President Donald Trump on Friday had yet another tantrum against Twitter, this time because the company suspended the account of a Republican Pennsylvania state senator who is pushing the president's bogus "voter fraud" claims.
"Wow! Twitter bans highly respected Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano after he did a great job of leading a hearing on the 2020 Election fraud," the president wrote. "They and the Fake News, working together, want to SILENCE THE TRUTH. Can’t let that happen. This is what Communist countries do!"
‘Fantasy-planet stuff’: Legal reporter tears apart exiled Trump lawyer’s ‘kraken’ Georgia lawsuit
Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell this week unveiled her much-hyped "kraken" election lawsuit in Georgia, which was quickly subjected to ridicule for containing multiple embarrassing spelling errors.
Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath has read through Powell's entire Georgia lawsuit and found it to be remarkably unpersuasive.