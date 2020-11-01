Trump’s speeches turning into whine-fests as frantic pace of rallies exhausts the president: report

In a report for the Daily Beast, Asawin Suebsaeng writes that the frantic pace that Donald Trump is maintaining — holding three to four rallies a day — is taking its toll on the president who now appears to be going through the motions by mainly whining about how he is being treated.

According to the report, a close aide to Trump admitted the president is tired but is also fearful of appearing weak as his re-election prospects seem to be slipping away.

“He’s been doing so many of these [recently]. You’d be tired, too,” one senior the aide admitted. “The president hates [media] coverage of him sounding low-energy, though, so I expect this to change fast.”

“During his campaign stop in Newtown, Bucks County, the president was conspicuously subdued, delivering one of his laziest, most bored-sounding rally speeches in recent memory,” Suebsaeng reported.”Lacking his standard energy and lib-owning peppiness, Trump sleepwalked his way through his prepared and ad-libbed remarks about how the Hunter Biden emails and foreign-dealings story was somehow the ‘biggest’ story in the country, a country ravaged by Trump’s own mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis and an economic implosion.”

He then added that the president seemed to perk up for his second rally, but “his energy levels and rally flamboyance were still at best a facsimile of the wildest, most red-meat stops in his campaign. And it was primarily just whining, and then some more whining.”

That falls in line with comments made by historian Michael Beschloss who commented on Saturday, “The president does not look happy at this rally.”

Suebsaeng went on to note, “The leader of the free world again groused, as is standard fare, about ‘corrupt news’ and ‘fake news,’ and about how the supposedly lefty ‘Big Tech’ and Democrats and ‘RINOs’ (Republicans In Name Only) ‘play dirty’ to fight him and conservatives,” before adding, “Despite a newly minted 6-3 conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump complained about how he’s recently had to deal with ‘many, many disappointing decisions’ from the highest court in the land, and that conservatives ‘don’t control the Supreme Court,’ despite the fact that they do. He baselessly warned that liberals would ‘cheat’ with the ‘ballots’ to defeat him in the 2020 election.”

You can read more here.