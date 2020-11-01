Trump’s speeches turning into whine-fests as frantic pace of rallies exhausts the president: report
In a report for the Daily Beast, Asawin Suebsaeng writes that the frantic pace that Donald Trump is maintaining — holding three to four rallies a day — is taking its toll on the president who now appears to be going through the motions by mainly whining about how he is being treated.
According to the report, a close aide to Trump admitted the president is tired but is also fearful of appearing weak as his re-election prospects seem to be slipping away.
“He’s been doing so many of these [recently]. You’d be tired, too,” one senior the aide admitted. “The president hates [media] coverage of him sounding low-energy, though, so I expect this to change fast.”
“During his campaign stop in Newtown, Bucks County, the president was conspicuously subdued, delivering one of his laziest, most bored-sounding rally speeches in recent memory,” Suebsaeng reported.”Lacking his standard energy and lib-owning peppiness, Trump sleepwalked his way through his prepared and ad-libbed remarks about how the Hunter Biden emails and foreign-dealings story was somehow the ‘biggest’ story in the country, a country ravaged by Trump’s own mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis and an economic implosion.”
He then added that the president seemed to perk up for his second rally, but “his energy levels and rally flamboyance were still at best a facsimile of the wildest, most red-meat stops in his campaign. And it was primarily just whining, and then some more whining.”
That falls in line with comments made by historian Michael Beschloss who commented on Saturday, “The president does not look happy at this rally.”
Suebsaeng went on to note, “The leader of the free world again groused, as is standard fare, about ‘corrupt news’ and ‘fake news,’ and about how the supposedly lefty ‘Big Tech’ and Democrats and ‘RINOs’ (Republicans In Name Only) ‘play dirty’ to fight him and conservatives,” before adding, “Despite a newly minted 6-3 conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump complained about how he’s recently had to deal with ‘many, many disappointing decisions’ from the highest court in the land, and that conservatives ‘don’t control the Supreme Court,’ despite the fact that they do. He baselessly warned that liberals would ‘cheat’ with the ‘ballots’ to defeat him in the 2020 election.”
Lindsey Graham tells women: ‘There’s a place for you in America’ if you ‘follow traditional family structure’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told women over the weekend that they can "follow traditional family structure" if they want to be welcome in America.
Graham made the remarks at a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, where he hyped the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
"You know what I like about Judge Barrett? She's got everything," Graham explained to supporters. "She's just not wicked smart, she's incredibly good. She embraces her faith."
"I want every young woman to know that that there's a place for you in America if you're pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure," he added, "that you can go anywhere, young lady."
Trump’s top COVID adviser goes on Russian state-media to claim lockdowns are ‘killing people’
Seeking a friendly venue where he would not be challenged, Dr. Scott Atlas -- who has emerged as Donald Trump's favorite doctor on all matters CONVID-19 related despite his lack of credentials in epidemiology -- appeared on Kremlin-backed Russia Today to say that the biggest problem with the coronavirus pandemic is the lockdown.
Described on the show as "one of the only two men the U.S. president apparently listens to on the pandemic,” Atlas took shots at White House health officials who preceded him by saying there has been an“epic failure of public policy by people who refuse to accept they were wrong.”