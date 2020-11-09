Quantcast
‘We need a re-vote’: Trump supporters refuse to accept election loss

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters. (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump’s supporters aren’t ready to accept an election loss, and they want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results they don’t trust and call for another vote.

CNN sent reporters across the country Saturday, as news networks called the election for Joe Biden, and found many Trump supporters believed the election results were tainted and called for constitutionally dubious remedies.

“I don’t believe the mail-in ballots can be trusted,” said Mitch Chrismer, a Tucson Republican. “I think we need a re-vote, an in-person-only re-vote.”

It’s not clear what legal mechanism would be necessary to initiate a do-over election, but the president’s supporters are confident Trump will find a way to eke out a win.

“I think this will get to the Supreme Court,” said Christine Stellabotte, a 57-year-old from Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. “I’m not sure how or what state or what avenue, but Trump has very high-powered lawyers, some of the top people in the country, so they will find a way I’m sure.”

Although many Trump supporters share the president’s concerns about mail-in voting, some are also dubious of in-person results because many voters would have been wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread.

“They didn’t even know it was the right people,” said Katie Thompson, a 32-year-old police dispatcher from Waukesha, Wisconsin. “I think the Republican Party needs to go to court and we’ll find out if it’s real.”

