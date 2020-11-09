‘We need a re-vote’: Trump supporters refuse to accept election loss

President Donald Trump’s supporters aren’t ready to accept an election loss, and they want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results they don’t trust and call for another vote.
CNN sent reporters across the country Saturday, as news networks called the election for Joe Biden, and found many Trump supporters believed the election results were tainted and called for constitutionally dubious remedies.
“I don’t believe the mail-in ballots can be trusted,” said Mitch Chrismer, a Tucson Republican. “I think we need a re-vote, an in-person-only re-vote.”
It’s not clear what legal mechanism would be necessary to initiate a do-over election, but the president’s supporters are confident Trump will find a way to eke out a win.
“I think this will get to the Supreme Court,” said Christine Stellabotte, a 57-year-old from Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. “I’m not sure how or what state or what avenue, but Trump has very high-powered lawyers, some of the top people in the country, so they will find a way I’m sure.”
Although many Trump supporters share the president’s concerns about mail-in voting, some are also dubious of in-person results because many voters would have been wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread.
“They didn’t even know it was the right people,” said Katie Thompson, a 32-year-old police dispatcher from Waukesha, Wisconsin. “I think the Republican Party needs to go to court and we’ll find out if it’s real.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.