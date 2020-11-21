‘We’re seeing some horrible lawyering’: Trump’s legal maneuvering hammered by stunned attorneys
On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump’s last-ditch legal challenge to block certification of votes in Pennsylvania has been roundly panned by legal experts.
“On Thursday night, with just four days remaining before both Michigan and Pennsylvania certify their results, Rudolph Giuliani and local lawyer Marc Scaringi dropped a wild new brief in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” reported William Bredderman. “Probably the most audacious of the dozens of legal Hail Marys the campaign and Republican interests have hurled into the end zone since Election Night, the filing argues that the campaign’s constitutional rights have been violated and asks the judge to declare Trump the winner of the Keystone State’s 20 electoral college votes.”
Charlies Fried, the former solicitor general for President Ronald Reagan, referred to this argument as “garbage” — and said that the entire case rests on the idea that election observers were prevented from “meaningful” observation of the count, meaning that they couldn’t get as close to the tables as they wanted, which is not backed up by law. “There’s no allegation here. It’s just an unsubstantiated claim, which was thrown out in several courts,” he said. “And now they’ve gone to federal court. Why should the result be any different?”
“We’re seeing some horrible lawyering,” agreed former George H.W. Bush DOJ official Stuart Gerson. “Mr. Giuliani and his friends seem to be staging a mini-coup, and they’re going to lose.”
And Penn State Harrisburg public policy professor Daniel Mallinson said, “It looks like Trump’s campaign has entered the last ditch effort here in Pennsylvania and it does not seem that it will have any impact on the outcome. This all seems like political theatrics now between Trump and Giuliani.”
‘Looks like the crazy lady has logged on’: Progressives welcome QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday welcomed to Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene—a Republican businesswoman who supports the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, has a history of racist comments, and won a House seat in Georgia earlier this month—by offering some advice.
Greene had jumped into a Twitter exchange between Omar—who just won reelection in Minnesota—and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) after Omar defended Rev. Raphael Warnock, Loeffler's Democratic challenger in one of two January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate.
In response to Greene dragging up the unfounded Internet rumor that Omar married her brother, the congresswoman said, "Looks like the crazy lady has logged on."
Kelly Loeffler’s offshore tax shelter scheme
Months after the Great Recession brought the global economy to its knees, a financial management company called International Exchange (ICE) created a way for the world's biggest banks to keep trading in the very financial instruments that contributed to the crisis in the first place.
Trump’s childhood fear of humiliation is inspiring a petty fit of vengeance on the entire country
In Mary L. Trump's book about her family, Too Much and Never Enough, there's a moment referred to in the index as the "mashed potatoes incident."
Apparently, young Donald was a major pill almost from birth, undisciplined, rude and nasty to his siblings and his mother. One night at dinner, he was, as usual, picking on his younger brother Robert. He had the boy in tears. Older brother Fred, Jr., then 14, intervened.
"Robert's crying and Donald's needling became too much," Mary Trump writes, "and in a moment of improvised expedience that would become family legend, Freddy picked up the first thing at hand that wouldn't cause any real damage: the bowl of mashed potatoes.