‘What the hell?’ The View struggles to process Rudy Giuliani’s ‘tragic and pathetic’ behavior

“The View” panelists struggled to make sense of Rudy Giuliani’s strange news conference to fling out claims of election fraud.
President Donald Trump’s attorney made outlandish allegations about foreign interference from long-dead leaders and made unsubstantiated claims that aren’t even mentioned in their lawsuits, all while sweating profusely and dripping black liquid from his scalp.
“What the hell?” said host Whoopi Goldberg, reacting to video of Giuliani. “Okay, there is a lot to process here.”
“I saw a guy that looked like the witch melting in the ‘Wizard of Oz,'” Navarro said. “I saw a guy, I literally, you know, when the hair dye started streaking down his face, it was, like, I thought maybe it was the B.S. that was spewing out of his mouth coming out of his ears. It was such a tragic, pathetic, funny, ridiculous image, and I think it embodies so much of the insanity of what’s going on right now.”
“I feel embarrassed for the country that people are witnessing this,” she added. “I feel embarrassed for Rudy Giuliani. ‘America’s mayor’ has somehow come down to this as he tries to make crazy excuses and justifications for Donald Trump. It is pathetic and desperate attempts at overturning an election result, the will of almost 80 million voters now, and it’s not going to work, but it’s, you know, what a sad, sad ending and tragic ending. Honestly, it’s unbelievable.”
"What the hell?" said host Whoopi Goldberg, reacting to video of Giuliani. "Okay, there is a lot to process here."
Co-host Ana Navarro was alarmed and dismayed.
Reacting to Donald Trump's desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results that may have reached its nadir as a sweating Rudy Giuliani held court during a press conference on Thursday, CNN's Kate Bolduan stated that is has become more than apparent that the president wants to leave a swath of destruction behind him as he prepares to leave Washington D.C.
Reviewing the events of the past two days, the CNN host asserted the president has no regard for his job or serving the country.
"It's no longer a whisper, it's now being shouted from the rooftops," she began. "President Trump is trying to overturn the election even as results are recounted and reconfirmed. He doesn't care. Today he is taking his fight a step that is so out of bounds it's hard to know where we go from here; hosting at the White House, Republican lawmakers from Michigan. the very same lawmakers that are in charge of taking that final step of appointing presidential electors... so stand by to find out what comes of that."