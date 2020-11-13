‘Why is he afraid?’ CNN host calls out Donald Trump for hiding in White House while COVID rages

Despite the fact that both COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have hit record highs this week, Trump has not once spoken publicly and was only seen once in public when he made a brief appearance at a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.
“It’s been eight days since we’ve heard the president say anything out loud!” Berman exclaimed. “Not a single word out loud for eight days! And in the time since we last heard the president’s voice, 7,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, there’s been nearly 920,000 new cases reported.”
Berman found himself totally bewildered as to why Trump, who in the past has rushed to throw himself in front of TV cameras, has vanished at a time when the country needs some kind of leadership on a public health crisis.
“Why is he afraid to speak in public?” Berman asked. “It’s been eight days since we’ve heard his voice. This is, I think, unprecedented.”
While talking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Harwood explained why the president has completely disappeared from the public eye even though the novel coronavirus pandemic has been setting records for infections and hospitalizations over the last week.
During an interview on Fox Business Friday, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the White House believed Trump had won the election and that it didn't need to do anything to accommodate President-elect Joe Biden during the transition period.
"We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," Navarro told Fox Business, per CNN's John Harwood. "Clearly the president won this election."
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democratic lawmakers are growing increasingly suspicious that the administration of Donald Trump is delaying turning over transition information to staffers working for President-elect Joe Biden not so much out of fury that Trump lost but because they may be trying to bury information that could lead to investigations into the previous administration's failures.
Even more concerning is the belief that valuable evidence of failures to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- that could be used to avoid repeating mistakes -- is also being destroyed in an attempt to sabotage the new Biden administration.