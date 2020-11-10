Quantcast
‘You lost – get out’: Trump ridiculed for celebratory all-cap ‘WE WILL WIN!’ tweet

Published

2 hours ago

on

Commentary
US President Donald Trump, embroiled in a scandal over his communications with Ukraine, is facing growing calls from opposition Democrats for impeachment proceedings to be launched against him AFP / SAUL LOEB

To buck up his fans after the election slipped away from him with President-elect Joe Biden now ready to move into the Oval Office, Donald Trump tweeted out “WE WILL WIN!” on Tuesday morning that prompted many commentators to point out that, no, “You lost.”

The president is currently pushing for legal remedies at the state level over his election loss — that have been fruitless so far — but that didn’t keep him from predicting he will come out on top despite all evidence to the contrary.

The president was reminded of that this morning if he bothered to read the responses to his tweet, as you can see below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
