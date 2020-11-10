‘You lost – get out’: Trump ridiculed for celebratory all-cap ‘WE WILL WIN!’ tweet

To buck up his fans after the election slipped away from him with President-elect Joe Biden now ready to move into the Oval Office, Donald Trump tweeted out “WE WILL WIN!” on Tuesday morning that prompted many commentators to point out that, no, “You lost.”

The president is currently pushing for legal remedies at the state level over his election loss — that have been fruitless so far — but that didn’t keep him from predicting he will come out on top despite all evidence to the contrary.

The president was reminded of that this morning if he bothered to read the responses to his tweet, as you can see below:

America won. Get off the stage. pic.twitter.com/FNjqh8AUMg — Monica 💙 Vote Blue PA (@VoteBluePA) November 10, 2020

you lost

get out — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 10, 2020

Who is WE and what exactly are you WINNING? — Lara (@DPWIMM) November 10, 2020

don’t nobody tell Biff Tannen here that the election was last week — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 10, 2020

What a joke. You’re such an embarrassment to your country. — Big Daddy Vin (@vinsinners) November 10, 2020

You had nothing to do with it. Shouldn’t you be packing. — Bilnation (@Bilaal10) November 10, 2020

Trump :-See, i won.

😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vd0fb3rKnd — SAFFRONIST rIsHu // RW Stan Acc (@DESI_INDIAN98) November 10, 2020

We did win. We won because Trump lost. We won because Biden will be our President. So yes, we won! pic.twitter.com/Cy87VeBYqw — tracie rotelli (@trcrotelli) November 10, 2020

You lost, genius — Anti-MAGA 🖕 (@TheAntiMAGA) November 10, 2020

You lost, BIGLY.

Get over it, you snowflake sore loser. #YOUREFIRED https://t.co/vX4OuKtrLG — Republicans for Joe Biden 🇺🇸 (@RepsForBiden) November 10, 2020

A pop quiz for the MAGA folks: Which of these two numbers is bigger than the other? 75,405,600 70,905,497https://t.co/vHwGCG2VDm — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) November 10, 2020