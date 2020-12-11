‘A Confederacy of Dunces’: Republicans mocked over calls for secession after Trump’s Supreme Court loss
Republicans panicked on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected efforts to overturn the 2020 election so President Donald Trump could remain in office despite losing to President-elect Joe Biden.
Far-right internet personalities Diamond and Silk called for a military coup.
Allen West, the state chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, evoked the Civil War in a statement released after the ruling.
“This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should band together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution,” West suggested.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) labeled the proposal “A Confederacy of Dunces.”
A Confederacy of Dunces https://t.co/zv1bJmKrZD
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 12, 2020
