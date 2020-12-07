‘A prodigious amount of losing’: Top legal reporter mocks Trump campaign’s record of humiliating defeat
The Trump campaign’s legal team and its allies have now lost 48 out 49 legal cases that they’ve presented before judges, good for a winning percentage of just over two percent.
The latest defeats came at the hands of judges in Michigan and Georgia, who both shot down motions by Sidney Powell, the Trump-loving attorney whose promise to “unleash the kraken” has so far resulted in a string of election defeats.
Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath, who has been dutifully following all of the lawsuits the Trump campaign and its allies have been bringing before the courts, wrote on Twitter Monday that he cannot recall seeing so much legal losing in such a short period of time.
“It’s a statistically anomalous number of losses,” he wrote, while mimicking the failed legal arguments used by the Trump campaign to claim “spikes” in reported votes for President-elect Joe Biden prove the election was stolen. “Nobody could actually lose that many lawsuits that rapidly. There was a sudden, unexplained Friday night “spike” in litigation losses, followed by another one Monday.”
He also added that “It is a prodigious amount of losing, truly.”
