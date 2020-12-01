‘Acting-AG Rudy Giuliani?’: Americans speculate if Bill Barr will be fired after declaring no 2020 election fraud

Attorney General Bill Barr arrived at the White House a little before 3 p.m. EST. Moments before he arrived, the Associated Press released an interview in which Barr said that there was no massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. It flies in the face of Trump’s accusations that there was an outbreak of voter fraud in all of the states in won by President-elect Joe Biden.

It prompted speculation on whether Barr would be fired by Trump, who the new acting attorney general would be and when to expect the president lashing out about Barr on Twitter. Even Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the joke, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

“I guess he’s the next one to be fired,” Schumer says of Barr after the AG said no evidence of fraud that would overturn the elections — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 1, 2020

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani also took a swipe at Barr from the Trump campaign.

President Trump's lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, take a swipe at AG Bill Barr after he said that there's no sign of widespread voting fraud — saying basically that he hasn't looked hard enough. pic.twitter.com/Xp36GhDfaL — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 1, 2020

The last staffer Trump fired for denying mass voter fraud was his director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who appeared on “60 Minutes” Sunday to denounce the president’s conspiracy theories.

See the responses to Barr below:

Having fought Barr as impeachment co-counsel and since, this is remarkable. Barr was willing to embrace and promote Trump's lies about so much: Mueller, Lafayette Park, COVID, Flynn, mail-in voting. You know just how insane Trump's vote fraud lie is if even Barr rejects it. https://t.co/yxrB6Snsdf — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 1, 2020

Hugo Chavez got to Bill Barr, too!!!! This is one deep conspiracy. https://t.co/Yc2THkEO6c — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 1, 2020

If Barr isn't investigating it's because he knows there's nothing there and all these lies the Trump campaign is pushing to try to steal the election would quickly become crimes when you lie to the FBI. That said, he still could totally pull whatever. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) December 1, 2020

Barr shooting at Powell’s hot air balloon is fascinating. https://t.co/ASIJZFV5te pic.twitter.com/MXvZHyX1Ve — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 1, 2020

Coming soon: AG Barr is a sleeper Deep State plant paid by Soros! — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) December 1, 2020

Bill Barr just left Trump on the Titanic. But we have news for ya Billy, there's a hole in your lifeboat, and the water's gettin' choppy. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) December 1, 2020

The fact that Barr has now admitted reality should not excuse anything else he's done. He gave federal prosecutors special permission to investigate and he helped Trump set the table for the voter fraud nonsense with his loose talk about VBM fraud. Also, everything else he did — digby (@digby56) December 1, 2020

If Trump fires Barr for failing to stoke baseless conspiracy theories, it will be perhaps the defining proof that embracing Trumpism ultimately leads to ruin if you aspire to ever be your own person. Barr threw away his entire legacy to defend Trump—only to have it end like this. https://t.co/iVUdrJHx2I — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) December 1, 2020

Trump is going to go apeshit when he hears Barr told the AP the election was clean and there’s no fraud that would change the outcome. This is why Trump made his psycho comments about the DOJ and FBI on Sunday. Barr got ahead of him by taking it public. This will demolish Trump — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) December 1, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: FYI below, this is from Bill Barr, the Attorney General you appointed. Long past time for you to respect the will of the American people, concede gracefully, and sign the stimulus package that the House passed, twice. https://t.co/FJvzsC7541 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 1, 2020

Barr being at the White House is interesting giving the timing, and because there was no previously disclosed Trump-Barr meeting today. Firing Barr would be insane, so Trump just might do it — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) December 1, 2020

when Judge Jeanine is appointed acting Atty General, I hope she’ll be sworn in with her hand on a box of Franzia https://t.co/qIkoaY7li1 — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 1, 2020

Trump is going to attack Barr. Just a matter of when. https://t.co/XotUuo8Nnz — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 1, 2020

Warning, before you read the following, please remember that Barr nonetheless is a man who systematically has tried to undermine the rule of law in American and pervert the mission of the Department of Justice. Ok, proceed… https://t.co/qsMTpmynuM — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 1, 2020

In the last hour, AG Barr has come out and acknowledged Joe Biden won the Presidency as Sidney Powell filed a Wisconsin lawsuit using evidence from Detroit, Giuliani denied asking Trump for a pardon and PA Republicans petitioned the US Supreme Court to block PA’s certification. — Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) December 1, 2020

Attorney General William Barr just said there's no evidence of fraud that would change the election outcome. So, I guess we should get ready for Acting AG Rudy Giuliani. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 1, 2020

BARR: "there is no evidence of fraud that would change the outcome of the election" TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/4N0nMOGpOZ — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) December 1, 2020

Bill Barr is trying to get fired. He thinks that will look better in the history books. It won’t. — Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) December 1, 2020

So is Trump about to fire Barr and appoint Rudy as Acting AG? pic.twitter.com/HTg9wiIvA8 — Steven M. Bellovin (@SteveBellovin) December 1, 2020

Ghoulish William Barr destroying Trump's "Power of Positive Thinking" election conspiracy and then being summoned to the White House and attacked by The Kraken is the Bran Stark surprise ending of the Trump Cinematic Universe… https://t.co/TIz7b9F1n4 — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 1, 2020

Incidentally, Billy Barr oversaw the destruction of evidence in this investigation already. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 1, 2020

Barr is only okay with covering up crimes, not committing them. https://t.co/fBOmFGtJTE — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) December 1, 2020

Trump walks into a Barr… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 1, 2020