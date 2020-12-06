Attorney General Bill Barr may be out by the end of the year: NYTimes

President Donald Trump has been at odds with his attorney general as he continues his crusade to overturn the 2020 election. Their problems may be significant enough to send Bill Barr running for the hills, the New York Times reported.

Trump, who has lashed out at Republican officials in Arizona and Georgia, has called the election “rigged,” believing falsely that there was extensive voter fraud. Trump even personally called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), telling him that he must change the election results.

Last week, however, Barr threw a wrench in Trump’s campaign to change the results by announcing that the Justice Department has looked through all accusations of voter fraud and found no widespread efforts, by anyone, to rig the election.

It’s unknown if Barr’s consideration has anything to do with Trump’s fight over the recent announcement and Trump’s resistance to concede the election. One source from the Times said that Barr has been thinking about leaving before last week.

Like Trump, Barr has just 45 days until the new administration takes over, meaning Trump would have to find someone he could appoint to serve as acting attorney general in the final month. While Rudy Giuliani would be a top favorite of the president’s he was just taken to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. with the coronavirus.

In the past, once Trump has heard that a Cabinet official is thinking about leaving, he went ahead and announces that they’re out. In the case of Secretary Mark Esper, it was reported that he had a letter of resignation ready. Days after the report, Trump fired Esper on Twitter.

Read the full report at the New York Times.