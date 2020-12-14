Quantcast
Connect with us

Barr Bill’s resignation caught Senate Judiciary Chairman off guard — but he quickly praised it

Published

1 min ago

on

Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News (screen grab)

On Monday, CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju revealed that Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was caught by surprise at the announcement of Attorney General William Barr’s resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Graham was surprised, however, he quickly corrected himself, and issued a statement on the matter, effusing praise on Barr and calling him “the right man at the right time in overseeing highly political investigations.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kristi Noem maskless in the West Wing — despite huge coronavirus rate in South Dakota: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Controversial Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) was maskless in the West Wing of the White House on Monday, AP White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire reports.

"SPOTTED getting a tour of the West Wing before attending a White House Christmas party: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. She and her companions were not wearing masks," Lemire tweeted.

Lemire's report came not long after his AP colleagues in South Dakota reported a second lawmaker had tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with the governor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Good riddance’: Legal experts weigh in on Bill Barr’s abrupt resignation

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

On Monday, just as the Electoral College formally confirmed Joe Biden as president-elect of the United States, outgoing President Donald Trump announced the resignation of Attorney General William Barr.

The announcement, and the accompanying resignation letter from the attorney general offering effusive praise of the president, sparked immediate reactions from legal minds on social media.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrat blasts Bill Barr for his ‘constitutional crime spree’ — and demands he is disbarred for life

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr was slammed on Twitter on Monday after President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the AG would be leaving his post before the end of the month.

"With bill barr leaving we can never forget barr’s constitutional crime spree and rampage against the rule of law," Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) posted on Twitter, beginning a thread of "some lowlights."

"Barr should be stripped of his law licenses for life so he can never practice law again," he concluded.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE