Barr Bill’s resignation caught Senate Judiciary Chairman off guard — but he quickly praised it

On Monday, CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju revealed that Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was caught by surprise at the announcement of Attorney General William Barr’s resignation.

Trump’s Hill allies blindsided by Barr resignation. Asked about an hour ago about his reaction to Bill Barr leaving, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham indicated it was news to him.

“I don’t think he’s leaving,” he said shortly after Trump’s tweet — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 14, 2020

Even though Graham was surprised, however, he quickly corrected himself, and issued a statement on the matter, effusing praise on Barr and calling him “the right man at the right time in overseeing highly political investigations.”