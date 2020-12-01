Quantcast
‘Checkmate’: Legal experts agree remaining Trump election challenges won’t ‘amount to anything’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump has exhausted nearly all of his options for overturning his election loss to Joe Biden, legal experts agree.

Trump continues flinging lies about voter fraud from his Twitter account, and only a few highly improbable options remain before Biden is inaugurated next month, reported Bloomberg.

“It’s checkmate in terms of the various chess moves on the board, but they could try go for other moves anyway,” said Edward Foley, director of an election-law program at Ohio State University. “Normally when you see that it’s going to be checkmate, you sort of concede.”

Nearly every case brought to court by Trump’s lawyers have failed, and each of the contested states have certified Biden’s election win, which makes the results harder to overturn.

“Although they allege massive fraud outside of court, when they’re forced to make their argument in court, they can’t quite build the case that they need to in order to justify having judges completely overturn the result — because that’s ultimately what they’re asking for,” said Nathaniel Persily, a Stanford University law professor and election-law expert.

Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have been pressing Republican lawmakers to declare the election has “failed” and appoint Trump electors to compete with the duly appointed Biden electors, although that’s a dubious legal theory, at best.

“For all practical purposes it is over, but they could try to create disorder either in the state legislatures or even on the floor of Congress,” Persily said. “But it’s not going to amount to anything.”


