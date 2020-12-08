Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Congress must act now’: Federal judge targeted for assassination speaks out about the danger to the judiciary

Published

2 hours ago

on

Federal Judge Esther Salas (Photo: Screen capture)

On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, Esther Salas — a New Jersey federal judge who was attacked in her home by a disgruntled plaintiff who injured her husband and killed her son — spoke out about the growing danger to federal judges, and called on Congress to take action.

“My attacker sought to hurt me but his ire, and his focus, were not unique. Federal judges are at risk from other would-be attackers,” wrote Salas. “For judges and their families, better security is a matter of life and death. But its importance goes beyond our well-being alone. For our nation’s sake, judicial security is essential. Federal judges must be free to make their decisions, no matter how unpopular, without fear of harm. The federal government has a responsibility to protect all federal judges because our safety is foundational to our great democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“After Daniel’s death, I learned from F.B.I. agents that it’s easy to find personal information about judges on the internet,” continued Salas. “Judges’ addresses can be purchased online for just a few dollars, including photos of our homes and the license plates on our vehicles. In my case, this deranged gunman was able to create a complete dossier of my life: he stalked my neighborhood, mapped my routes to work and even learned the names of my best friend and the church I attend. All of which was completely legal. This access to such personal information enabled this man to take our only child from my husband, Mark, and me.”

“In my case, Roy Den Hollander, a New York lawyer who had filed a suit against the male-only military draft, harbored deadly grudges,” she continued. “On July 11, 2020, he killed a lawyer in California. Eight days later, he came to our door and killed Daniel. Too late, I learned that he had often described himself as ‘anti-feminist.’ In a self-published memoir, he described me as ‘a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama.'”

One solution to this danger, Salas wrote, would be to pass the bipartisan legislation currently in Congress that would protect the personal information of judges and allow them to redact it from the internet.

“If Daniel’s death shows our country anything, it is that threats against federal judges are real, that they have dire consequences,” concluded Salas. “For the sake of my brothers and sisters on the bench, Congress must act now. Every day that goes by without action leaves our federal judges, our justice system and our very democracy in danger.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow does takedown of corrupt Texas AG pushing Trump’s lawsuits to score a pardon for all of his scandals

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Tuesday evening show talking about the 2020 election results' perfect encapsulation with the news that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be waging his lawsuit for Donald Trump's election only to score himself a pardon.

It all begins in the summer of 2015 when Paxton had to turn himself over to police after being indicted on securities fraud charges. Paxton was accused of running "a side hustle" while running for attorney general and sitting in the state legislature. According to the suit, he got friends and colleagues to invest "hundred of thousands of dollars in a certain company, failing to mention to him that that company was paying him to do just that, paying him to scout investors," said Maddow.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tears into ‘reservoir of bile’ Lindsey Graham for blind Trump loyalty

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

On CNN Tuesday, anchor Chris Cuomo took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his continued defenses of outgoing President Donald Trump's lies and conspiracy theories surrounding his election defeat.

"America has stood up to Trump," said Cuomo. "81 million of you outright, and the institutions that back them up, namely the courts. All over this country. Even the DOJ, even Bill Barr said, no, this isn't about fraud. I will keep arguing that the danger we face does not exit with Trump. The Retrumplicans who feared his return and covered his base are all in on the enmity he harnessed. Listen to the chairman of the Senate Committee handling those flames."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Longtime Ohio Trump defender admits it’s over

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Longtime Ohio Trump defender Gary Abernathy, who served for 13 years as an editor at three Ohio newspapers, lamented in a Washington Post column that he once defended President Donald Trump. That time, however, has come to an end.

Abernathy began his column by ranting at the media for legitimizing election concerns in the 2016 race. In that case, every intelligence organization in the world outside of Russia verified that Russia spent hefty sums to try and score a win for Trump in the race. Somehow, Abernathy decided that it poisoned the well for all future elections.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE