Critics pile on #DesperateDonald for last second demand Georgia’s governor override the will of the voters
Reaction to Donald Trump’s reported call on Saturday morning to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) asking him to force the state’s Republican-majority legislature to overturn the election so Trump can rake in Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes ranged from accusations of sedition to ridicule with the president dubbed “#DesperateDonald.”
According to the Washington Post, “Hours before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on behalf of the state’s two GOP senators, Trump pressed Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to get lawmakers to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation.”
That led to a deluge of criticism on Twitter, with one commenter writing, “Isn’t there an actual law against this? I was sure there was…..”
That seemed to be the general consensus as you can see below:
Isn’t there an actual law against this? I was sure there was…..
— Kaz (@ForgottenJestr) December 5, 2020
I think he's officially reached the #DesperateDonald stage.
— NikS (@Meidas_May16) December 5, 2020
Oh it’s sedition already. Treason since before he was even elected in 2016. It’s way past time for every decent Republican to firmly reject this fiasco.
— Jessica 🇺🇸🆘 (@allastras) December 5, 2020
You are correct. The problem is that Trump is just going to pardon himself for any federal laws he broke, so it doesn’t matter to him. He can’t however pardon himself for other crimes that are not federal. Hopefully NY will hold his feet to the fire.
— Just Truth (@JustTru91901961) December 5, 2020
Trump is so desperate it makes you wonder what he's afraid. It's simply not losing, it's feels much bigger than that.
— everclay🇨🇦 🌊 (@everclay1) December 5, 2020
THIS IS NOT NORMAL. This is sedition in broad daylight. There must be an effective mechanism to remove someone this unfit. Obviously, neither impeachment nor Amendment 25 work. How about a recall election?
— George Casales (@casalesj) December 5, 2020
He’s a very sick man in danger of many law suits against him in NY along with massive due bills coming up. He has finally found nowhere to turn and nobody to help him. This is desperation in real time and he deserves all of it.
— Really?!! (@MichNazz) December 5, 2020
And we were warned during the impeachment that if he was let off in the impeachment, he would continue to do the same thing and even worse. Sure enough, @RepAdamSchiff was right.
— steve — Biden/Harris have won! (@88keys18) December 5, 2020
Seems a tad election fraudy.
— ghostofsatansson (@ghostofsatanson) December 5, 2020
Doesn’t he know that even if he won Georgia he still loses the election?
— Vicki (@MightyScribe) December 5, 2020
Isn’t that itself…criminal.
— Steven J. Frisch (@stevenjfrisch) December 5, 2020
Was he like "step in a change the results or I will in fact hold a giant covid superspreader event in your state tonight!"
— Peter Harris (@2peterharris) December 5, 2020
Think about how far we’ve fallen if guys like Brian Kemp and Bill Barr are like “ok enough, we’ve gone too far”….
— djkocisi politics (@djkocisi2) December 5, 2020
Jesus..this is beyond ridiculous.
— AllSoundsLow (@sounds_low) December 5, 2020
Also known as: Trump felonied….again.
— FactyMcFactFace (@FactyMcFactFace) December 5, 2020
They can't wait, particularly AG James.
— Kieran Lyons (@RealKieranLyons) December 5, 2020
— Monstah of Cookies (@MonstahofCookie) December 5, 2020
This seems like a crime. What am I missing?
— kgAR (@kgAR_Horrible) December 5, 2020
On January 20th, at 12:01 PM, the FBI should do a sweeping search warrant of this thug.
— Pamela (@Pamela10509905) December 5, 2020
— wtfknhell-😷 (@flutterfli007) December 5, 2020
