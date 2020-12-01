DOJ investigating funneling of money to the White House — for a pardon: report

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the Justice Department is investigating a potential transfer of money to the White House in exchange for a pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump.

BREAKING from CNN:

“The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to a court record unsealed on Tuesday by the chief judge of the DC District Court.” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 1, 2020

The president recently announced a pardon of his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for his guilty plea for false statements in connection with the Russia investigation. Another recent report suggests Trump’s attorney and longtime ally Rudy Giuliani discussed a pre-emptive pardon for future criminal charges with the president.

NEW: Unsealed court document in DC reveals DOJ investigating an alleged "secret lobbying scheme" and a bribery conspiracy that offered "a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.” @kpolantz — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 1, 2020

Search warrants were executed: 50 digital devices including iPhones, iPads, laptops, thumb drives and computer drives were seized after investigators raided offices. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 1, 2020

NEW NEW: The Justice Dept is investigating a potentially criminal scheme of bribery for a presidential pardon. LOTS redacted/unknown … but court records are here, released this afternoon by the DC District Court: https://t.co/4Bk6R7u41m — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) December 1, 2020

According to Katelyn Polantz, “The disclosure is in 20 pages of partially redacted documents made public by the DC District Court on Tuesday afternoon. The records show Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s review in August of a request from prosecutors to access documents obtained in a search as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation.” Nobody has reportedly been indicted yet.