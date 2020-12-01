Quantcast
DOJ investigating funneling of money to the White House — for a pardon: report

14 mins ago

Donald Trump. (NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the Justice Department is investigating a potential transfer of money to the White House in exchange for a pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump.

The president recently announced a pardon of his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for his guilty plea for false statements in connection with the Russia investigation. Another recent report suggests Trump’s attorney and longtime ally Rudy Giuliani discussed a pre-emptive pardon for future criminal charges with the president.

According to Katelyn Polantz, “The disclosure is in 20 pages of partially redacted documents made public by the DC District Court on Tuesday afternoon. The records show Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s review in August of a request from prosecutors to access documents obtained in a search as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation.” Nobody has reportedly been indicted yet.


BREAKING from CNN:“The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to a court record unsealed on Tuesday by the chief judge of the DC District Court.”

— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 1, 2020

WATCH: Lou Dobbs goes on angry rant against Bill Barr — and suggests he may be ‘compromised’

30 mins ago

December 1, 2020

Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs went on a rant against Attorney General Bill Barr after he revealed in an Associated Press piece that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The argument effectively ended Trump's legal efforts to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden.

Dobbs falsely claimed "significant developments in six battleground states," but didn't explain what those developments were.

He claimed that the Republicans "in name only," corporate America, radical Dems and big-tech, which has tried "to overthrow his presidency for years."

Now, however, Barr has joined "the radical Dems, the deep state and the resistance."

Health care workers and long-term care residents to receive COVID vaccine first: CDC

33 mins ago

December 1, 2020

The federal government decided prioritization for the COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

"Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a new proposal from an independent advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," NBC News reported Tuesday.

"The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday to discuss who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, and to vote on the proposed language for the recommendation. The proposal passed 13 to 1," NBC reported. "The first phase of the vaccine rollout will be known as Phase 1a and is be set to begin as soon as a vaccine receives authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, expected to happen later this month."

