Dominion fires back at ‘Kraken’ attorney Sidney Powell over ‘wild’ and ‘baseless’ conspiracy theories

Dominion Voting Systems finally responded to right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell’s “wild, knowingly baseless and false accusations” about voting machines made by the company.
The letter accused Powell, who served for a time on President Donald Trump’s legal team, of spreading “reckless disinformation” at public events and during appearances on conservative media outlets like Fox News, Newsmax and Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, reported the New York Times.
Powell has filed several unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning Trump’s election loss in four key states that Dominion says were based on lies and endangered the company’s business and the lives of its employees.
The letter is a first step toward legal action, and in it Dominion demanded that Powell publicly retract several of her false claims about the company and its voting machines.
Dominion noted that Powell had not included any of those claims — including allegations about ties to Venezuela and its late president Hugo Chavez — in any of her court filings, which prevents the company from legally refuting them.
