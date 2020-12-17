Quantcast
Connect with us

Dominion fires back at ‘Kraken’ attorney Sidney Powell over ‘wild’ and ‘baseless’ conspiracy theories

Published

1 min ago

on

Sidney Powell appears on Fox Business (Screen cap).

Dominion Voting Systems finally responded to right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell’s “wild, knowingly baseless and false accusations” about voting machines made by the company.

The letter accused Powell, who served for a time on President Donald Trump’s legal team, of spreading “reckless disinformation” at public events and during appearances on conservative media outlets like Fox News, Newsmax and Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell has filed several unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning Trump’s election loss in four key states that Dominion says were based on lies and endangered the company’s business and the lives of its employees.

The letter is a first step toward legal action, and in it Dominion demanded that Powell publicly retract several of her false claims about the company and its voting machines.

Dominion noted that Powell had not included any of those claims — including allegations about ties to Venezuela and its late president Hugo Chavez — in any of her court filings, which prevents the company from legally refuting them.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman proclaims she’s leaving the party over Texas lawsuit

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for USA TODAY, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn announced she was leaving the GOP, accusing her former party of having "ransacked the Constitution" — and directly fingering their support of the failed Texas lawsuit that sought to throw out millions of ballots in swing states.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Suck it up buttercup’: Rick Wilson bludgeons GOP whining about ‘incivility’ of top Biden aide

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson on Thursday dropped the hammer on Republicans who are complaining about the incivility of Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden.

At issue is an interview O'Malley Dillon conducted with Glamour Magazine in which she acknowledged that Senate Republicans can be "f*ckers" while also calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) "terrible."

Wilson said it was monumentally hypocritical for Republicans to decry O'Malley Dillon's incivility when they've been making excuses for President Donald Trump for the past four years.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans aren’t looking back with regret over 2020 — they’re looking ahead for new ways to restrict voting: Report

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes, Democrats maintained their majority in the House and could take away Mitch McConnell's leadership of the Senate -- but, as far as Republicans are concerned, everything is awesome.

Democrats in New Hampshire and Texas are forming committees to learn from their failures in last month's election, and other states are also taking stock of their own failures, but Republicans aren't engaging in any post-election soul-searching, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE