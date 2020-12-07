Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr. pounded for saying America is ‘losing ground to tyranny’ because his dad lost the election

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. appears on Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Monday warned that the United States is slipping into “tyranny” because his father lost the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.

Writing on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. lamented that more wasn’t being done to overturn the results of the 2020 election, even as his father’s legal team suffers one massive defeat after another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Freedom is losing ground to tyranny very quickly… what’s truly scary though is how many are willing to allow it to happen,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Trump Jr.’s tweet was instantly drowned in mockery, as being forced to leave office after losing an election is actually the opposite of “tyranny.”

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Don Trump Jr. pounded for saying America is ‘losing ground to tyranny’ because his dad lost the election

Published

1 min ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's eldest son on Monday warned that the United States is slipping into "tyranny" because his father lost the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.

Writing on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. lamented that more wasn't being done to overturn the results of the 2020 election, even as his father's legal team suffers one massive defeat after another.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Absolutely unnecessary’: Jenna Ellis begs Arizona House not to close after Giuliani contracts COVID

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump's campaign, complained this week that the Arizona state House is closing for two weeks after Rudy Giuliani met with Republican lawmakers in the state before contracting COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19, the House building will be closed for one week, starting Monday, December 7," Arizona House of Representatives Chief of Staff Michael E. Hunter said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is running on borrowed time — history shows his base will disregard him like yesterday’s papers

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

One version of conventional wisdom holds that if the Republican establishment had tried harder to control Donald Trump, his supporters might have started to question him and he would have lost his stranglehold on the Republican base. We fondly recall those Republican leaders, led by the right-wing senator and former presidential nominee Barry Goldwater, going up to the White House to tell Richard Nixon it was over, or the Senate's vote to censure red-baiting Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy, as events that broke the fever and brought their rabid followers back to reality.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 