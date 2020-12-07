Donald Trump Jr. pounded for saying America is ‘losing ground to tyranny’ because his dad lost the election

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Monday warned that the United States is slipping into “tyranny” because his father lost the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.

Writing on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. lamented that more wasn’t being done to overturn the results of the 2020 election, even as his father’s legal team suffers one massive defeat after another.

“Freedom is losing ground to tyranny very quickly… what’s truly scary though is how many are willing to allow it to happen,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Trump Jr.’s tweet was instantly drowned in mockery, as being forced to leave office after losing an election is actually the opposite of “tyranny.”

Check out some reactions below.

Tyranny is not accepting the results of a free and fair election. Tyranny is destroying peoples faith in the election process and demeaning the hard work done by the government workers who ran the election. — Bird (@ibbirdman) December 7, 2020

Isn’t “tyranny” what your dad is trying to do by forcing governors and legislators to overturn elections? — G. “Clay” Mitchell (@GClayMitchell1) December 7, 2020

Are you f****** serious with this right now? I can’t remember – what’s the definition of “projection” again? — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) December 7, 2020

Your father failed in every regard. He failed with Covid-19. He failed with having integrity. He failed with uniting us as a people. He failed with the economy. He failed with representing us in a way that would instill pride. Consequently, he was rejected by the electorate. Bye. — Jim Ignatowski (@JimIgnatowski5) December 7, 2020

Let’s make this simple: Trump had every right to file lawsuits to allege voter fraud. Now that he’s lost ALL of them, Trump’s claims of voter fraud are a cover story for a coup. Every GOP official supporting Trump’s coup is a co-conspirator. This is what FASCISM looks like. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 7, 2020

Can’t wait to see the barrage of “Conservative SCOTUS justices are all RINOs” tweets in a couple of days. Or “Trump gave seats to Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, and this is how they repay him?” And they will all be from people who call themselves “Patriots.” — Canadian-American James (@CAN_USA_James) December 7, 2020

What’s truly scary is your father’s attempt to overthrow a democratic election — Teddy (@TeddyBigNose) December 7, 2020

Yes that is why 80 million of us voted your dad OUT! We needed to end the tryanny. — Kim Booth (@jtabooth3) December 7, 2020

What’s truly scary for you, I imagine, is the thought of incarceration as the SDNY cases proceed. — Donna (@upperclasstwit4) December 7, 2020

You need to get your Dad out of my house. He smells. — brwr (@brwr) December 7, 2020

“Tyranny”, just projecting again.

Your dad has followed Putin’s playbook to a tee. He has attacked our constitution daily, can you even count how many Court cases he’s lost in the last 4 years. It’s sour grapes, I truly believe you thought your family would tyrannize for years. pic.twitter.com/yQtBbe8tZT — Mary Snavlinmsnavlin (@msnavlin) December 7, 2020

Agreed. So glad daddy is gone. Dodged a bullet on that one. — This website is so lovely (@thiswebsiteisso) December 7, 2020