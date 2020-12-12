‘Dude, you lost’: Trump swamped with ridicule after ‘WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!’ Twitter boast

As part of his ongoing Twitter freakout after the Supreme Court shot down a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to help him stay in office, Donald Trump boldly declared on Twitter, “WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!” which was promptly and brutally mocked by critics telling the president it’s time to pack his bags because it’s over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments after writing “I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE,” the president followed up with his promise to his followers that he will continue to battle.

Then came the mockery — as you can see below:

Nope. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No you’re pretty much fucking done big boy. — JJ MendIovitz (@jaybirdsatx) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Very badly, everybody says so , people can’t believe how badly, be best — Carol Williams (@carolsaccount1) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Two reasons LAME DUCK DONALD won’t acknowledge he lost. 1. He’s desperately afraid to lose the protection against prosecution the presidency temporarily provided him with. 2. This whole charade gives him an excuse to beg his supporters for $$$ and personally pocket the cash. — Darlene Lewis (@DarleneLewis100) December 12, 2020

You have exhausted all options. You are 1-57 in court. The Supreme Court has shut you down. That’s the ball game, Donald. Hope this helps. — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Stick a fork in your derrière, you’re done. https://t.co/B46okWOGRB — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 12, 2020

You gonna go sue the Supreme Court? 😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — molly miller🏳️‍🌈🐕 (@happylib01) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

do you have any idea just how ridiculous you sound#ad https://t.co/bHZVHSqZtO — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Within the past hour Donald Trump has lost election court cases in Michigan and Wisconsin. He just keeps finding new ways to humiliate himself. And Joe Biden gets to keep winning the election over and over again. — Wanaoni Michael (@mike_wanaoni) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What? Your elite squad of Twitter soldiers are armed and ready? — Virginia (@GiniaUpNyaRedux) December 12, 2020

Are you going to lose MORE court cases? — Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Doesn’t matter. In the end this is how you’ll be remembered: pic.twitter.com/qHoTnco45z — BlueJay (@I_amBlueJay) December 12, 2020

81 million Biden voters already did !!! We booted you out of office !!! Bye Bye — bob carson (@gogaels) December 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You lost! It's over! L O L ! ! ! — SimonInAustralia (@SimonInAus) December 12, 2020

Raise your hand if you think that Donald Trump needs to be removed from office immediately. — Lara (@DPWIMM) December 12, 2020