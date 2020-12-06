‘Fatalism’ engulfs White House as Trump spends his time ‘going nuts over election fraud’: Administration official

In an examination of the transition of power from outgoing President Donald Trump to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a White House official conceded Trump has a lot of free time on his hands during which he is obsessing over his belief that the election was stolen from him by fraud.

According to the report, the harsh reality of a lost election has settled upon White House staff with the Washington Post reporting, “… inside the White House, the mood has darkened and a sense of fatalism has engulfed much of the staff,” who are mostly busy looking for new jobs — which they are finding may be more difficult than they expected.

“Even senior staffers are starting to move on, sending a steady stream of résumés to Republican firms. But Trump officials who were especially combative on Twitter are viewed as ‘pretty toxic,’ said one Republican operative, and are being advised to seek work in less political venues first, providing a sort of cooling-off period,” the Post reports before adding that many of those same staffers are working from home now leaving the White House empty and dark.

As for the president, an administration insider claimed the president has no immediate plans for the future and spends his days obsessing over the lost election.

The Post reports, “Trump has little in the way of a plan, according to several senior administration officials, and is focused rather on cataloguing the ways he insists he was robbed of victory.”

“The large majority of his time has been unstructured, in the Oval [Office], just going nuts about voter fraud,” confessed a senior administration official. “I don’t know how else to put it. That occupies seemingly every waking moment of his day.”

The report goes on to note that Trump’s lingering obsession with fraud was fueled by a report from Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “purports to show suspicious suitcases at a Georgia canvassing center. Georgia officials have said the video shows entirely normal ballot processing.”

You can read more here.