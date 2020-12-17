Former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman proclaims she’s leaving the party over Texas lawsuit

On Thursday, writing for USA TODAY, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn announced she was leaving the GOP, accusing her former party of having “ransacked the Constitution” — and directly fingering their support of the failed Texas lawsuit that sought to throw out millions of ballots in swing states.

“I became a Republican in part because those values seemed inherently aligned with the Republican Party as I understood it: a voice for equality, freedom and constitutional conservatism, with a rich history of fighting for what was right because it was right,” wrote Horn, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “For the past five years, however, I have found myself fighting for what I thought were the principles of my party in the face of the ever-deteriorating character and integrity of party representatives. They have revealed their impotence and decrepitude as they have fallen, one by one, at the feet of the most corrupt, destructive and unstable president in the history of our country.”

“With very few exceptions, elected Republicans have been silent in the face of this president’s most contemptuous and at times barbaric actions. They have defended and excused his impeachable betrayals,” wrote Horn. “Worst of all, they have openly supported his attempts to sabotage the Constitution and dismantle democracy as we know it. Trump’s post-election attempts to invalidate millions of legitimate votes through an abuse of the judicial system amount to no less than an attempted coup and has been openly encouraged and supported by every level of the Republican Party.”

“I remain committed to the fight for conservatism, constitutionalism and individual liberty. My belief in the promise that is America remains strong. America must remain a beacon of hope for freedom and liberty for all. Under Republican leadership, that beacon has been dangerously dimmed,” concluded Horn. “As long as today’s Republican party holds sway over our nation, freedom and democracy are at risk, and every one of us must set aside our partisan differences and tribal instincts in their defense.”

Horn’s announcement comes days after Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan announced he was rejecting the GOP and would spend the last month of his term as an independent.

You can read more here.