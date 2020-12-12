Four stabbed in clashes after pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC

There was violence in Olympia, Washington and Washington, DC on Saturday as supporters of President Donald Trump marched to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Thousands of maskless rallygoers who refuse to accept the results of the election turned downtown Washington into a falsehood-filled spectacle Saturday, two days before the electoral college will make the president’s loss official,” The Washington Post reported Saturday night.

The newspaper noted “at night, the scene became violent. At least four people were stabbed after repeated brawls near 11th and F streets NW between the Proud Boys, a male-chauvinist organization with ties to white nationalism, and counterprotesters.”

The victims were hospitalized.

“The violence escalated after an evening of face-offs that took place near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry’s Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown,” the newspaper reported. “At first, officers in riot gear successfully kept the two sides apart, even as the groups splintered and roamed. In helmets and bulletproof vests, Proud Boys marched through downtown in militarylike rows, shouting ‘move out’ and ‘1776!’ They became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.”