Four stabbed in clashes after pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC
There was violence in Olympia, Washington and Washington, DC on Saturday as supporters of President Donald Trump marched to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Thousands of maskless rallygoers who refuse to accept the results of the election turned downtown Washington into a falsehood-filled spectacle Saturday, two days before the electoral college will make the president’s loss official,” The Washington Post reported Saturday night.
The newspaper noted “at night, the scene became violent. At least four people were stabbed after repeated brawls near 11th and F streets NW between the Proud Boys, a male-chauvinist organization with ties to white nationalism, and counterprotesters.”
The victims were hospitalized.
“The violence escalated after an evening of face-offs that took place near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry’s Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown,” the newspaper reported. “At first, officers in riot gear successfully kept the two sides apart, even as the groups splintered and roamed. In helmets and bulletproof vests, Proud Boys marched through downtown in militarylike rows, shouting ‘move out’ and ‘1776!’ They became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.”
Update: Four stabbed near 11th and F St., and officials say they suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Still some blood on the sidewalk and discarded first aid supplies near the loading dock of Saks off 5th. #DCprotests pic.twitter.com/PBPb2J00bw
— Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) December 13, 2020
Bill Barr dismisses Trump’s tweets as ‘the deposed king ranting’: CNN
Attorney General Bill Barr is dismissing President Donald Trump's tweets, according to a new report by CNN.
Barr reportedly said, according to CNN's Jaimie Gangel, "none of this matters— it’s the deposed King ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump’s election loss."
What Attorney General Bill Barr really thinks of @realDonaldTrump tweets according to a source familiar with the dynamic: “it’s the deposed king’s ranting...” my reporting with @Kevinliptakcnn @cnn https://t.co/M2pYN4KpcQ
Proud Boys descend upon DC as Trump refuses to concede the 2020 election
President Donald Trump notoriously asked the far-right militant group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by" during a September debate with Joe Biden.
But that was before he lost the 2020 presidential election. On Saturday, the Proud Boys descended upon DC to back Trump.
"After the sun went down, their antics escalated. Proud Boys and pro-Trump demonstrators repeatedly faced off with counterprotesters near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry’s Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown," The Washington Post reported Saturday. "The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes."
WATCH: Shocking scenes from pro-Trump rally capture gunshot and scuffles
Police in Olympia, WA declared a riot on Saturday after Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election clashed with pro-democracy activists.
"In videos of a clash in Olympia that were posted on social media, a single gunshot can be heard as black-clad counterprotesters move toward members of the pro-Trump group, including one person waving a large Trump flag. After the gunshot, one of the counterprotesters is seen falling to the ground, and others call for help. In one video, a man with a gun can be seen running from the scene and putting on a red hat," The New York Times reported Saturday. "Chris Loftis, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, said that one person was in custody in connection with the episode but that specific details about the shooting were not yet clear, including the condition of the person who was shot."