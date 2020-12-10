Fox News host erupts when guest calls her out for ignoring COVID-19 deaths: ‘You don’t know what’s in my heart!’

A Fox News host erupted when a panelist called her out for ignoring the record number of COVID-19 deaths.

More than 3,250 died in the United States on Wednesday, setting another daily record as the coronavirus pandemic explodes and overburdens hospitals nationwide, and “Outnumbered” panelist Marie Harf asked moderator Harris Faulkner why they hadn’t mentioned the grim milestone.

“Yeah, I mean, we are 43 minutes into the show and we haven’t mentioned the 3,000 Americans that died yesterday, more than on 9/11, and every day for a while we’re going to have that many American deaths,” Harf said.

Harf urged government officials to do more to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus and help Americans whose livelihoods were hurt by those necessary regulations.

“Congress should be doing more to help businesses,” Harf said. “But as we can see, these regulations cannot lose sight of the tragedy that is unfolding everything the day in this country, in large part because people want to go about life as normal and a lot of people don’t want to wear masks even though the evidence is overwhelming that they save lives.”

Faulkner was still stuck on her guest’s first comment.

“Can I just quickly say, because I feel like, Marie, you took a shot there and maybe you felt like it was necessary, but if you don’t think that our hearts are big enough to mourn the people we have lost during this pandemic, what exactly are you trying to say?” Faulkner said. “That is offensive and it is not true, it is not true. But the best way to protect those people that we love so much is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity after the pandemic, as well, and to get what we do right based on the science, not just on, ‘My gosh, the numbers are ballooning, let’s just destroy everything in the process of trying to save it.'”

“You are right, it didn’t just happen nine days ago, it’s been months now,” Faulkner added, “the science you are teaching us, let’s live by that but please, keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart, and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.”

Fox News' Harris Faulkner blows up at Marie Harf for noting that they went nearly the whole show without mentioning the record-setting covid death toll. "That is offensive and it is not true… you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us!" pic.twitter.com/hSS4YjEQwN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 10, 2020