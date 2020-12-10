Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News host erupts when guest calls her out for ignoring COVID-19 deaths: ‘You don’t know what’s in my heart!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Harris Faulkner (Fox News/screen grab)

A Fox News host erupted when a panelist called her out for ignoring the record number of COVID-19 deaths.

More than 3,250 died in the United States on Wednesday, setting another daily record as the coronavirus pandemic explodes and overburdens hospitals nationwide, and “Outnumbered” panelist Marie Harf asked moderator Harris Faulkner why they hadn’t mentioned the grim milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I mean, we are 43 minutes into the show and we haven’t mentioned the 3,000 Americans that died yesterday, more than on 9/11, and every day for a while we’re going to have that many American deaths,” Harf said.

Harf urged government officials to do more to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus and help Americans whose livelihoods were hurt by those necessary regulations.

“Congress should be doing more to help businesses,” Harf said. “But as we can see, these regulations cannot lose sight of the tragedy that is unfolding everything the day in this country, in large part because people want to go about life as normal and a lot of people don’t want to wear masks even though the evidence is overwhelming that they save lives.”

Faulkner was still stuck on her guest’s first comment.

“Can I just quickly say, because I feel like, Marie, you took a shot there and maybe you felt like it was necessary, but if you don’t think that our hearts are big enough to mourn the people we have lost during this pandemic, what exactly are you trying to say?” Faulkner said. “That is offensive and it is not true, it is not true. But the best way to protect those people that we love so much is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity after the pandemic, as well, and to get what we do right based on the science, not just on, ‘My gosh, the numbers are ballooning, let’s just destroy everything in the process of trying to save it.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are right, it didn’t just happen nine days ago, it’s been months now,” Faulkner added, “the science you are teaching us, let’s live by that but please, keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart, and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving university employee whines about getting fired after plowing through students on his motorcycle

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

A Trump-loving employee of the University of Wisconsin-Madison this week was terminated by the university weeks after he was caught on video plowing his motorcycle through a group of students at a local Black Lives Matter rally.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Rich Yaeger, a senior power plant operator at the school, was terminated from his job for "workplace policy violations," although the university declined to elaborate on what those violations were.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Limbaugh: US ‘trending toward secession’ — and ‘peaceful coexistence’ between red and blue states is impossible

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

During his long career in talk radio, Rush Limbaugh has thrived on us-versus-them rhetoric — claiming that that liberals and progressives have a viewpoint that is diametrically opposed to true Americanism. And during his December 9 broadcast, the far-right radio host argued that the divisions between Red America and Blue America are so huge that "secession" might be inevitable.

The 69-year-old Limbaugh told listeners, "I actually think — and I've referenced this, I've alluded to this a couple of times because I've seen others allude to this — I actually think that we're trending toward secession. I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York? Especially if you're talking about votes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Expert: Donald Trump’s election rhetoric could unleash another wave of violence

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Seventy percent of the 74 million who voted for Donald Trump believe he won the election and the Democrats stole it from him.  About a week ago, a top Georgia official, Gabriel Sterling, implored with the president: “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence…. someone’s going to get killed.”  More recently, a caller told a House Committee Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Johnson, who is Black, that she should be “swinging from a … rope.”

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE