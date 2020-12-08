Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia GOP’s civil war explodes out into the open as secretary of state blasts party chairman

Published

1 min ago

on

Brad Raffensperger speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

The civil war inside Georgia’s Republican Party exploded out into the open.

The state’s GOP chairman David Shafer accused secretary of state Brad Raffensperger of breaking his promise to allow Republicans to observe ballot signature verification and complained that he won’t order an impossible-to-perform audit.

“We must restore confidence in the integrity of our elections,” Shafer tweeted. “The time for begging elections officials to do their job and obey the law is over. We are grateful to @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the Republican National Committee for joining us in this lawsuit. They have been wonderful partners to us in fight for election integrity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Raffensperger fired back, saying that no evidence has emerged of irregularities in the signature verification process conducted after ballots arrived — and flatly denied Shafer’s claims about GOP observers.

“[First], there has been no evidence presented of any issues with the signature matching process,” Raffensperger tweeted. “[Second], our office repeatedly told the GA Rep Party, including David Shafer himself, that the signature verification process was — and always has been — public and that they could observe it.”

“We told him to let us know if counties gave him any issues with access. He never did,” Raffensperger added. “It wasn’t because we didn’t issue a bulletin, it was because he didn’t have the organization in place that he needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretary of state then took a shot at Shafer’s leadership of the state GOP as both of Georgia’s senators face a runoff election Jan. 5 and President Donald Trump lost the election there to Democrat Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“David Shafer continues to look backwards and focus on blaming others for his failures instead of on the runoffs that decide control of the Senate and the only protection we have from an unchecked liberal, socialist agenda to federalize elections, pack SCOTUS, and raise taxes,” Raffensperger tweeted.

“David- from one Republican to another, please start focusing on what matters,” he added. “If you put as much effort into the January runoffs as you have put on blaming others for your failures, we can’t lose.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP ‘cowards and weasels’ are ‘damaging’ democracy by lying about Trump’s loss: MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on Tuesday threw down the gauntlet to Republicans who are still indulging President Donald Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

While discussing the massive damage the president and his party are doing to democracy by lying about the results of the 2020 election, and he had some unkind words for GOP lawmakers who know Trump lost the election but are refusing to say so publicly.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘What can we do to fix it?’ Trump reportedly offered to help Pennsylvania GOP attempt to overturn Biden win

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

As his legal team's court losses continued to mount, President Donald Trump reportedly resorted to calling Pennsylvania's Republican House Speaker twice in the past week to pressure the GOP leader to take action to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state, a move observers described as alarming despite its virtually non-existent chances of success.

According to Speaker Bryan Cutler's office, Trump told the Pennsylvania Republican that he is "hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law." At one point, the outgoing president asked, "What can we do to fix it?"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘It’s just bonkers’: Civil war Trump has set off within the GOP stuns Republican officials

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's attempts to stay in the Oval Office by disputing the election results in states with GOP leadership is ripping the party apart as Republicans turn on each other with some choosing the president over the future of the party.

Under a headline reading, "Trump blows a hole in the GOP on his way out," Politico's David Siders wrote that Republican officials are now worried that the president's recent actions -- that have included harshly criticizing GOP officeholders with calls for them to be voted out -- will impact the 2022 midterms and beyond.

Continue Reading
 
 