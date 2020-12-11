Giuliani reveals how Trump is doing after SCOTUS loss: ‘The president’s reaction is to look at other options’

Donald Trump’s personal attorney revealed what the president is thinking after losing his effort to overturn the election results at the Supreme Court.

“Mr. Mayor, I know you talked to the president just after this ruling came down, what’s his reaction,” Newsmax personality Grant Stinchfield asked Rudy Giuliani. “And how’s he doing through all this.”

“The president’s reaction is to look at other options,” Giuliani replied.

“I mean, we always knew that this was an option, that we would have to convert this into — in fact, originally we thought about this as possibly four or five separate cases,” he continued.

“So that’s the option we’re going to have to go to,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani did not say that conceding that Trump lost was an option.

