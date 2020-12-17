Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP destroyed by ‘The Daily Show’ for moving the goalposts for Trump’s election fraud delusions

Published

2 mins ago

on

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans (screengrab)

On Thursday, The Daily Show put together a damning montage of Republican lawmakers and officials saying that they would accept the election after various steps take place to certify it — only for a number of them to still be holding out.

The clip contained Republicans promising that they would accept the results after the votes were counted; after recounts in swing states had finished; after those states certified the results; after the Supreme Court had weighed in on challenges; and after the Electoral College met to cast the formal votes. All of these things have now taken place.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some of the Republicans in the clip, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have since recognized Joe Biden as president-elect, the GOP as a whole have not done so. Some, like Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), have suggested they will challenge the results when Congress convenes to ratify them in January.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP destroyed by ‘The Daily Show’ for moving the goalposts for Trump’s election fraud delusions

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Show put together a damning montage of Republican lawmakers and officials saying that they would accept the election after various steps take place to certify it — only for a number of them to still be holding out.

The clip contained Republicans promising that they would accept the results after the votes were counted; after recounts in swing states had finished; after those states certified the results; after the Supreme Court had weighed in on challenges; and after the Electoral College met to cast the formal votes. All of these things have now taken place.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump could deploy ‘military capabilities’ to states he lost — and rerun the election: Mike Flynn

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn argued on the president could use the United States military to overturn the November election Trump lost.

Flynn argued on NewsMax Trump "could order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of those states."

"It's not unprecedented," Flynn falsely claimed.

Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped for ‘astounding retreat from the principles of international law’ — by Reagan chief of staff James Baker

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, former Ronald Reagan chief of staff and George H. W. Bush Secretary of State James Baker ripped into President Donald Trump for his latest decision on Middle East policy — trading recognition of Morocco's disputed claim to Western Sahara in return for the former's recognition of Israel.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE