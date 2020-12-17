GOP destroyed by ‘The Daily Show’ for moving the goalposts for Trump’s election fraud delusions

On Thursday, The Daily Show put together a damning montage of Republican lawmakers and officials saying that they would accept the election after various steps take place to certify it — only for a number of them to still be holding out.

The clip contained Republicans promising that they would accept the results after the votes were counted; after recounts in swing states had finished; after those states certified the results; after the Supreme Court had weighed in on challenges; and after the Electoral College met to cast the formal votes. All of these things have now taken place.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some of the Republicans in the clip, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have since recognized Joe Biden as president-elect, the GOP as a whole have not done so. Some, like Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), have suggested they will challenge the results when Congress convenes to ratify them in January.

Watch below: