GOP election official drops the hammer on ‘crazy conspiracy-theorist guys’ lying about Georgia’s election
On Saturday, The Atlantic published an interview with Georgia voting-system implementation manager Gabe Sterling, a devoted conservative Republican who has attracted nationwide attention for defending the integrity of the election and attacking the pro-Trump protesters for besmirching and endangering the lives of election workers.
In the interview, Sterling — when asked about the viral speech of himself calling for the election protests to “stop,” expressed his frustration with the inability of some Trump supporters to understand the basics of how Georgia carries out its elections.
“I was a lot more eloquent when I was angry, but I did say the words If you want a position of leadership, show some. And that seems to have resonated with a lot of people,” said Sterling. “When I went up there, I had no clue what I was going to say. I’m never scripted.”
“I found out about an hour earlier about the young man who had just taken a job as an election technician for Dominion,” said Sterling. “And these crazy conspiracy-theorist guys took videos of him doing an innocent part of his job, of taking a report off an election-management computer and taking it over to a county computer. Because we’re notoriously cheap and we don’t want to pay for a license for Excel on the election-management computer, so you move it over to a county computer so you can read a report on the batch as a check and balance for the recount. And they said he’s manipulating votes, he’s changing things. We’ve got you! He’s committing treason.”
A lot of the conspiracy theories about the election center on election hardware and software provided by Dominion Voting Software, which pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has claimed was designed to be manipulated by the long-dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Even though precincts that use Dominion machines overwhelmingly voted for Trump, and even though a hand recount of the paper ballots show the Dominion count was accurate, the false narrative persists.
Read the whole interview here.
2020 Election
She’s ‘gone full MAGA’: Ivanka Trump scrambling to salvage her political aspirations
According to a report from CNN, there has been a noticeable change in the Twitter habits of Ivanka Trump since her father, Donald Trump, lost his re-election bid to former Vice President Joe Biden, with the first daughter now pushing back against critics when she usually fills her tweets with highly-flattering pictures of herself working for the White House.
Now that the Trump family is seeing their dream of a political dynasty slipping away with the loss, both Ivanka and her brother Don Jr. are asserting themselves in different ways to remain viable if they have any hope of running for office one day.
2020 Election
Devin Nunes’ ally behind Pentagon blocking Biden team from intel: report
On Saturday, NBC News reported that a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) recently appointed chief of staff at the Department of Defense is working to obstruct the Joe Biden transition team from receiving intelligence briefings from some Pentagon officials.
"In some instances, the chief of staff, Kash Patel, who was assigned to the Pentagon after last month's election, has recast policy descriptions to include content that reflects favorably on Trump's policies before the information is shared with the Biden transition, two of the officials said," reported Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee. "Patel made it clear early in the process that senior political officials would attend transition team meetings and briefings dealing with significant policy issues, the officials said, which is having a chilling effect on the information being shared with the Biden team."
2020 Election
Federal judge on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist smacks down lawsuit to overturn Georgia election
On Saturday, the Trump campaign was dealt yet another loss as a federal appeals court smacked down attorney Lin Wood's effort to help the campaign block Georgia from certifying the election results.
The opinion, written by judge Bill Pryor, upheld a lower court's finding that the campaign has no standing to challenge the certification of the election — and slammed Trump's legal counsel for a "basic misunderstanding" of fundamental legal principles.
According to tweets from Buzzfeed's Zoe Tillman, "Another GOP election challenge loss — 11th Circuit rejected L. Lin Wood's effort to stop Georgia from certifying. The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot."