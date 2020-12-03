GOP Georgia election official: ‘I’m speechless’ after watching Trump’s ‘Looney Tunes’ voter fraud rant
A Republican Georgia election official expressed shock at President Donald Trump and his allies’ continued attacks on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.
Georgia Election Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday that he was astonished to see pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood openly discouraging Georgia Republicans from voting in the upcoming Senate runoff elections.
And even though Trump has not been telling his supporters to boycott the elections, Sterling nonetheless called him out for repeating their false claims about election fraud that Powell and Wood have been promoting.
“I mean, it’s Looney Tunes,” he said. “It’s — the president’s literally coming to Georgia to campaign for the same two senators that his former lawyers were filing lawsuits to contest the election, with the same claims that the president made in his very long 46-minute video yesterday that have already been debunked. I’m speechless.”
Sterling was then asked what he made of Wood calling him out during a Trump rally in Georgia and accusing him of selling Americans’ votes to China.
“This all comes out of fever dreams,” a baffled Sterling replies. “There’s just no basis in any reality whatsoever, but there are people who are emotionally tied to the president and the president is taking advantage of that.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
GOP Georgia election official: ‘I’m speechless’ after watching Trump’s ‘Looney Tunes’ voter fraud rant
A Republican Georgia election official expressed shock at President Donald Trump and his allies' continued attacks on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.
Georgia Election Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday that he was astonished to see pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood openly discouraging Georgia Republicans from voting in the upcoming Senate runoff elections.
2020 Election
‘Simply insane’: Ex-GOP lawmaker shreds Trump allies for promoting martial law to keep him in power
Former Republican lawmaker Charlie Dent told CNN on Thursday that he was in disbelief that President Donald Trump's allies are now openly calling for implementing martial law to keep him in power.
While talking with host John Berman, Dent slammed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for sharing a manifesto that called upon Trump to declare martial law and then have the military conduct a re-vote of the entire 2020 election.
2020 Election
‘Sedition’: Legal experts condemn call for Trump to declare martial law and hold new election
Lawyers across the United States are pushing back against the growing list of President Donald Trump's allies calling for him to invoke martial law as a last-resort attempt to overturn the outcome of the election.
National Security Advisor and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, whom Trump recently pardoned, along with Atlanta-based Trump campaign attorney L. Lin Wood have joined the list of Trump supporters urging the president to force the military to oversee a new presidential election.
Both Flynn and Wood took to Twitter to offer their support of the idea which stems from a full-page Washington Times ad presented by Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowsk. As previously reported by AlterNet, Zawistowsk urged the president to consider invoking martial law to push for a new vote.