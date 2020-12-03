GOP Georgia election official: ‘I’m speechless’ after watching Trump’s ‘Looney Tunes’ voter fraud rant

A Republican Georgia election official expressed shock at President Donald Trump and his allies’ continued attacks on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia Election Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday that he was astonished to see pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood openly discouraging Georgia Republicans from voting in the upcoming Senate runoff elections.

And even though Trump has not been telling his supporters to boycott the elections, Sterling nonetheless called him out for repeating their false claims about election fraud that Powell and Wood have been promoting.

“I mean, it’s Looney Tunes,” he said. “It’s — the president’s literally coming to Georgia to campaign for the same two senators that his former lawyers were filing lawsuits to contest the election, with the same claims that the president made in his very long 46-minute video yesterday that have already been debunked. I’m speechless.”

Sterling was then asked what he made of Wood calling him out during a Trump rally in Georgia and accusing him of selling Americans’ votes to China.

“This all comes out of fever dreams,” a baffled Sterling replies. “There’s just no basis in any reality whatsoever, but there are people who are emotionally tied to the president and the president is taking advantage of that.”

