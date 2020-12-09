GOP lawmaker revolts after colleague compiles ‘list’ for Trump of which Republicans support attempts to overturn election
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) is making a list for President Donald Trump to review of every Republican who signs on to support a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.
As reported by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Johnson sent out an email to every Republican serving in the House of Representatives asking them to sign onto an amicus brief that will be filed in support of Paxton’s lawsuit, which many legal experts say has little chance at succeeding in overturning the 2020 election.
“[Trump] specifically asked me to contact all Republican Members of the House and Senate today and request that all join on to our brief,” wrote Johnson. “He said he will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review.”
According to Tapper, some House Republicans are justifying signing onto the brief because “their constituents have enough questions about the integrity of the election, they want SCOTUS to intervene to set the record straight.” Tapper notes, however, that those questions exist because of “the president and his minions lying.”
Additionally, one House Republican tells Tapper they were “put off” by the email.
“Are we the party of list-making now?” he wondered.
