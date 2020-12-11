GOP staffer confides in ex-Trump official they’re ’embarrassed’ their boss supports Texas lawsuit

Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security official who infamously trashed President Donald Trump in an anonymous New York Times editorial, received a text message from someone he claims is a congressional Republican staffer who is embarrassed that his boss signed onto Texas’s lawsuit aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Taylor posted the text message he received on Twitter in which the purported staffer wrote that they “never thought my work would include trying to destroy democracy.”

The staffer went on to explain that most supporters of the Texas lawsuit don’t actually believe its claims but are also intimidated by the prospect of having the president’s voters turn on them.

“Privately they all say Trump lost, but publicly they’re terrified of him,” the staffer wrote. “It’s embarrassing. No staffer wants their name attached to this sh*t show.”

Taylor responded by advising the staffer to “resign in protest” and told them that he’d help them find a new job.

GOP Hill staffer texted me the below. Works for one of the 106 Congressmen trying to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/lBfAeUaIZb — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) December 11, 2020