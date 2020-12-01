‘It’s a hustle’: Morning Joe panel scorches Trump for scamming fans out of $150 million for his ‘clown car’ lawyers

The crew at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday had some unkind words for President Donald Trump’s continued flailing bids to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

During a segment on the president’s all-but-futile battle to prevent states from certifying the election results, co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed to new reporting from the Washington Post showing that Trump and his campaign have raised over $150 million since the end of the 2020 election, much of which has been sent by small donors who believe they are supporting the president’s efforts to prove the election was stolen from him.

Co-host Joe Scarborough then speculated that it’s unlikely that most of the money being raised will actually go toward the campaign’s legal battles because “most of those challenges are already extinguished.”

“It’s a hustle, it’s a grift,” said “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist. “So that’s your answer to why does he keep doing this when he knows he has no chance. He continues to lose in court. He’s not even sending out real lawyers to make the case, he’s sending out Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the lawyers in that clown car out to prosecute the case.”

Geist then argued that the president is taking advantage of his own supporters.

“Plain and simple, this is a hustle,” he said. “And he’s hustling the very people who stood by him for five years now.”

Watch the video below.