Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s absolutely insanity’: Republicans blasted for spreading coronavirus at lavish DC Christmas parties

Published

5 mins ago

on

Donald and Melania Trump in front of the White House's Christmas trees. Image via White House.

On Monday, Politico reported that Republican lawmakers are spending lavishly on Christmas parties in Washington, D.C., as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the nation.

“Some corners of the GOP, including members of Congress, are refusing to let the coronavirus intrude on their holiday gatherings and in-person fundraisers,” report Sarah Ferris, Melanie Zanona, and Daniel Lippman. “The event planning comes as the nation is battered by another brutal surge in coronavirus cases, prompting a fresh round of warnings from public health experts to hunker down and avoid group settings, particularly indoors. And it underscores the resistance by many in the GOP, led by President Donald Trump, to adjust to the new normal of the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “Groups of dozens or more people have flocked to congressional hangouts such as the nearby Capitol Hill Club, where a group of Texas Republicans organized a meet-and-greet to honor their seven incoming freshmen members the week before Thanksgiving … GOP members have also gathered at swanky downtown restaurants. That includes a holiday party Monday night hosted by Rep. Billy Long (Mo.) in a backroom at Joe’s Seafood, an upscale surf ‘n turf restaurant near the White House, according to a person familiar with the plans. The same evening, Rep. Kevin Brady hosted a ‘small’ dinner at the same restaurant for all the outgoing Texas Republicans, his office confirmed.”

This comes as Trump himself is planning to host a number of in-person Christmas parties, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has planned a 900-person gathering even while telling federal employees to put off “non mission-critical events.”

“I think it’s absolutely insanity and I think it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, it’s insane,” said Washington veteran journalist Sally Quinn. “And I think just by example, they’re going to cause more people to die because people will look at that and say, ‘Oh, it must be okay.’”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s absolutely insanity’: Republicans blasted for spreading coronavirus at lavish DC Christmas parties

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that Republican lawmakers are spending lavishly on Christmas parties in Washington, D.C., as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the nation.

"Some corners of the GOP, including members of Congress, are refusing to let the coronavirus intrude on their holiday gatherings and in-person fundraisers," report Sarah Ferris, Melanie Zanona, and Daniel Lippman. "The event planning comes as the nation is battered by another brutal surge in coronavirus cases, prompting a fresh round of warnings from public health experts to hunker down and avoid group settings, particularly indoors. And it underscores the resistance by many in the GOP, led by President Donald Trump, to adjust to the new normal of the pandemic."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Expert: Donald Trump’s psychological makeup makes defeat a humiliation he cannot abide — at any cost

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

The United States has now exceeded 15 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with casualties at the rate of one Pearl Harbor attack per day.  Over 100,000 have been hospitalized, overwhelming medical systems, and this is still before the spike of Thanksgiving weekend, when over 1 million traveled by air.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in 6 months.  Rather, in the past week, he sent out 145 “tweets” lashing out at the results of his lost election.  According to news reports, he “barely shows up to work, ignoring the health and economic crises afflicting the nation, and largely clearing his public schedule of meetings unrelated to his desperate bid to rewrite the election results.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Armed Mexicans smuggled into the US to guard Trump’s border wall: whistleblower

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's much-hyped border wall is in yet another scandal.

"Two whistle-blowers have accused contractors building President Trump’s border wall of smuggling armed Mexican security teams into the United States to guard construction sites, even building an illegal dirt road to speed the operation, according to court documents unsealed by a federal judge on Friday. The two employees, who were both contracted to provide security at the sites, accused the company, Sullivan Land Services Co., or S.L.S. — as well as a subcontractor, Ultimate Concrete of El Paso — of hiring workers who were not vetted by the United States government, overcharging for construction costs and making false statements about those actions," The New York Times reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 