Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump’s bleak future ridiculed with classic Dr Seuss parody

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ivanka Trump (AFP Photo/Odd ANDERSEN)

On Saturday, writing for The Daily Beast, Erin Gloria Ryan penned an article titled “Oh, The Places Ivanka Won’t Go” — a parody of the famous Dr. Seuss children’s book, Oh, The Places You’ll Go! that highlights outgoing first daughter Ivanka Trump’s status as social persona non grata.

“Go f*ck yourself! Today ain’t your day. You’re out of the White House! You’re off and away! You’re deposed in D.C. Macy’s won’t sell your shoes. And if you run for office, You’re certain to lose,” began the parody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to recent reports, Ivanka has ambitions of running for office, but barely any base of support for doing so. She is facing an investigation over her role in the misuse of inaugural funds for the Trump campaign. And she and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly spent $30 million on a plot of land on an exclusive island for the super-rich in Miami — a seeming acknowledgement that they are not welcome back in the elite Manhattan social circles they occupied prior to their roles in the Trump administration.

“Go to Florida! A place that is surely not sinking, Your neighbor, Tom Brady, stands next door, unblinking,” continued the parody. “An island of rich guys! And their tacky wives! An island of only The most matter-ing lives! No more pretending you care about others, Finally, finally, you’ll have all your druthers, You won’t have to pretend that you’re on vacation, The next time your dad endorses Aryan Nation! No more boos, no more jeers, Or electoral defeats. You’re finally living Among the elites!”

“And back on the mainland, Where things are not fine, Your time in the White House will be a punchline,” added the parody. “And will you recede? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.)”

You can read more here (requires subscription).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘It’s not over’: NewsMax had a bizarre response to SCOTUS rejecting the Trump Texas’ election lawsuit

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reject Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's election lawsuit, NewsMax host Greg Kelly quickly fired back with a delusional rebuke of the court's ruling.

To make matters worse, he dangerously continued to perpetuate a sense of false hope for his viewers by declaring that the election is still "not over," according to The Daily Beast.

On Friday evening, Kelly opened "The Greg Kelly Show" with remarks about the court's ruling. "First off, it's not over," a distressed Kelly began. "The Supreme Court did turn down the Texas case." Before offering details about the ruling, Kelly focused on what he believes is a slight glimmer of hope.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Don Jr announced as ‘founding journalist’ at new company that will ‘make news credible again’

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

On Saturday, PR Newswire reported that Donald Trump Jr. will be "the first of six founding journalists and public figures in 'OG1'," a company that will supposedly use blockchain — the technology behind cryptocurrencies — to "make news credible again."

"Americans know the media is broken, we don't have to focus on the negative. The need for accurate, censorship-proof news is both a fundamental right and an enormous opportunity," said Trump Jr. in a statement. "Together with Kimberly [Guilfoyle] and the amazing people in OMP, we have the technology, capital, and moral imperative to build this. Let's get it done."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

How the Trump-damaged GOP is headed down a dark path that could last for decades to come

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

The Electoral College vote is just days away yet Trump and his Republican minions are still attempting to achieve the impossible despite more than 50 post-election losses in court over the last six weeks. Throughout Trump's presidency, his colleagues have often remained mum on critical issues refusing to push back against him for fear of retaliation but the latest coup has gone much further than it should have.

An editorial published by The Daily Beast offers a measured assessment of Republicans' abandonment of Constitutional greatness to embrace polarization and divisiveness. The quixotic Texas lawsuit rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court proves just have far Republicans are really willing to go in the name of Trumpism.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE