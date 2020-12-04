Quantcast
'Jesus Christ you are stupid': GOP's Matt Gaetz mocked after attacking COVID-19 restrictions in misspelled tweet

8 mins ago

Matt Gaetz speaks to House Judiciary Committee (Fox News/screen grab)

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is facing backlash after attending a New York Young Republican Club event that appears to have disregarded guidelines meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At least 150 people attended the annual gala at Maritime Parc in Jersey City’s Liberty State Park on Thursday night. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday blasted Gaetz, describing him as a “putz” and a fool.”

“It is beyond the pale that anyone would willingly endanger people in another state, never mind their own. It is also beyond the pale that a member of congress would participate in this,” the governor said.

In response to the uproar, Gaetz sent out a misspelled tweet urging business owners to move to Florida to escape the “tyrany” of coronavirus restrictions.

In two other tweets, the pro-Trump Florida congressman also addressed the governor’s comments directly.

“I can’t believe people voted for this tool,” one person wrote in response.

“wtf kinda clapback is that?!” said another Twitter user. “hire a social media person matt.”

See some more responses below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
7 mins ago

December 4, 2020

