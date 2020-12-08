Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway reportedly signs tell-all book deal: ‘She’s got some of us quaking in our boots’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Kellyanne Conway has reportedly agreed to a book deal that would pay her millions of dollars to write about her time in the White House.

The former senior adviser to President Donald Trump is believed to have fetched more than the $2 million paid to former national security adviser John Bolton for his own tell-all book, reported The Daily Mail.

“Of all the White House insiders, Kellyanne is going to write the most unvarnished, eye-popping account of her time working for the president,” an anonymous insider told the tabloid. “She’s got some of us quaking in our boots.”

Conway, whose husband George Conway has been an outspoken Trump critic despite her service in the White House, has remained publicly loyal even after stepping away for family reasons.


2020 Election

Trump failed to hide his true character — and he paid the price

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Character counts. President Donald Trump’s failure to take that into account is a major reason he was not elected to a second term. It is his Achilles Heel.

In the business world where Trump came from, bad character can hide in the shadows. It can succeed from there. The searchlights there are dim. There a person of bad character, out of the fierce klieg lights of the presidency, can get away with lying cheating, damning , bullying, selfishness, narcissism, and lack of kindness, all long-held practices in the Trump portfolio.

But the four years in the presidency plays out in the full naked glare of the world spotlight. Every public act, every word uttered is heard, seen, broadcast, reported, or printed by a world media.

Breaking Banner

Conservative priest allegedly assaults security guard after she walks in on him watching gay porn

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

A priest from the Church of St. Michael in midtown Manhattan is accused of sexually assaulting a female security guard after she caught him watching gay porn, the National Catholic Reporter reports.

The news is riling parishioners and associates of Fr. George Rutler, who know him to be an ultra-conservative who has railed against "sodomites."

"I strongly deny this allegation, which I maintain is incoherent and painful to my reputation and inconsistent with how I have conducted myself in fifty years of ministerial service without any accusation of misbehavior," he wrote in a letter addressed to parishioners.

Breaking Banner

Arizona GOP urges Republicans to ‘give their lives’ to keep Trump in office: ‘Die for something’

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

In Arizona — one of the states that President-elect Joe Biden won — Republican Gov. Ducey is being slammed as a RINO by far-right Trump supporters for certifying the state's 2020 election results and acknowledging Biden, not President Donald Trump, as the winner. Some Arizona Republicans are continuing to claim, without evidence, that Trump was robbed of a victory in that state by widespread voter fraud. And one source of pro-Trump conspiracy theories in Arizona, BuzzFeed reporter Paul McLeod notes, is the Arizona GOP's Twitter account — where extremists are saying that they're willing to die for Trump if necessary.

