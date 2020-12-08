Quantcast
Legal experts say ‘I told you’ over Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in Trump’s Pennsylvania election case

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Legal experts claimed that the Supreme Court wasn’t about to involve themselves in the scores of lawsuits that President Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers, and friends have attempted since the November election. The state of Pennsylvania urged the High Court not to open Pandora’s box, and Justice Samuel Alito, along with other conservative justices, agrees.

In a series of tweets from former federal and state prosecutors, the experts explained that cases like these were never expected to be successful but lamented that the president’s supporters aren’t likely to believe the election outcome anyway.

You can read the comments from the experts below:

