Legal experts say ‘I told you’ over Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in Trump’s Pennsylvania election case

Legal experts claimed that the Supreme Court wasn’t about to involve themselves in the scores of lawsuits that President Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers, and friends have attempted since the November election. The state of Pennsylvania urged the High Court not to open Pandora’s box, and Justice Samuel Alito, along with other conservative justices, agrees.

In a series of tweets from former federal and state prosecutors, the experts explained that cases like these were never expected to be successful but lamented that the president’s supporters aren’t likely to believe the election outcome anyway.

You can read the comments from the experts below:

One important step closer to a post-Trump America: U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/8CAlPvRLtp — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 8, 2020

Sadly, Trump's followers will continue to believe he has a path to victory as long as Trump and other purveyors of disinformation continue to deceive them. https://t.co/bwFhTNUYag — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 8, 2020

The Supreme Court rejected the effort from a PA Congressman to block certification of Biden's win. Guess how many Justices dissented from that rejection? (scroll down for answer) 0 — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 8, 2020

As I've been saying all along: Zero chance of success. Zero-point-zero. https://t.co/Qx01xGvtKH — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 8, 2020

Now that SCOTUS has declined to hear this appeal, let alone throw the election to Trump will he demonize them as part of the deep state? Will Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh & Gorsuch be part of the plot to steal the election? https://t.co/u7VAf1l9p7 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 8, 2020

He lost again.

I feel so sorry for the poor cry baby. It's time to pack up his toys and head for Mar-a-Lago. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) December 8, 2020

Look, if the Supreme Court won't touch the PA results when PA parties ask, they are DAMN sure not going to do it when the Texas and Louisiana AG's kvetch about that and other states they have nothing to do with https://t.co/rbxHULMuLY — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 8, 2020

🚨🚨BREAKING: US Supreme Court, without any noted dissent, REJECTS Republican effort to block Pennsylvania election results. Trump and his allies remain 1-50 in post-election litigation.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 8, 2020

Happy Safe Harbor Day…

⚓️🚢 💥🇺🇸https://t.co/FTJUSkcaq5 — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 8, 2020

What do you think: A. SCOTUS denied certiorari because this suit complete baseless nonsense or B. SCOTUS denied certiorari because they would do anything to avoid having Ted Cruz argue in before them?https://t.co/J6UTG5i2L4 — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) December 8, 2020