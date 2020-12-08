Legal experts say ‘I told you’ over Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in Trump’s Pennsylvania election case
Legal experts claimed that the Supreme Court wasn’t about to involve themselves in the scores of lawsuits that President Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers, and friends have attempted since the November election. The state of Pennsylvania urged the High Court not to open Pandora’s box, and Justice Samuel Alito, along with other conservative justices, agrees.
In a series of tweets from former federal and state prosecutors, the experts explained that cases like these were never expected to be successful but lamented that the president’s supporters aren’t likely to believe the election outcome anyway.
You can read the comments from the experts below:
One important step closer to a post-Trump America: U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/8CAlPvRLtp
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 8, 2020
Sadly, Trump's followers will continue to believe he has a path to victory as long as Trump and other purveyors of disinformation continue to deceive them. https://t.co/bwFhTNUYag
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 8, 2020
The Supreme Court rejected the effort from a PA Congressman to block certification of Biden's win.
Guess how many Justices dissented from that rejection? (scroll down for answer)
0
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 8, 2020
As I've been saying all along: Zero chance of success. Zero-point-zero. https://t.co/Qx01xGvtKH
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 8, 2020
Now that SCOTUS has declined to hear this appeal, let alone throw the election to Trump will he demonize them as part of the deep state? Will Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh & Gorsuch be part of the plot to steal the election? https://t.co/u7VAf1l9p7
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 8, 2020
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) December 8, 2020
He lost again.
I feel so sorry for the poor cry baby. It's time to pack up his toys and head for Mar-a-Lago.
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) December 8, 2020
Look, if the Supreme Court won't touch the PA results when PA parties ask, they are DAMN sure not going to do it when the Texas and Louisiana AG's kvetch about that and other states they have nothing to do with https://t.co/rbxHULMuLY
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 8, 2020
🚨🚨BREAKING: US Supreme Court, without any noted dissent, REJECTS Republican effort to block Pennsylvania election results.
Trump and his allies remain 1-50 in post-election litigation.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 8, 2020
Next stop, the Hague. https://t.co/2XAxKuZFit
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) December 8, 2020
Happy Safe Harbor Day…
⚓️🚢 💥🇺🇸https://t.co/FTJUSkcaq5
— Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 8, 2020
What do you think: A. SCOTUS denied certiorari because this suit complete baseless nonsense or B. SCOTUS denied certiorari because they would do anything to avoid having Ted Cruz argue in before them?https://t.co/J6UTG5i2L4
— Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) December 8, 2020
🙌🏽 Hallelujah https://t.co/fsTYHAcPME
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) December 8, 2020
2020 Election
Pennsylvania AG tells Trump to ‘move on’ and give up on his ‘sad’ election ‘lunacy’
On CNN Tuesday, Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told outgoing President Donald Trump to accept his defeat following the Supreme Court decision denying a hearing for the GOP election challenge in the Commonwealth.
"It is sad, really," said Shapiro. "These suits are being filed in court, in a court of law, but really they're for an audience of one and that is the Republican president of the United States, and some Republicans are just too afraid to stand up to him."
"They're being thrown out of all sorts of courts, local courts, state courts, now the U.S. Supreme Court," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "There was one sentence, Attorney General, one sentence order by the U.S. Supreme Court. What sort of message does that send about how the Supreme Court views these efforts?"
2020 Election
Airbnb launches nonprofit for crisis lodging
Airbnb has created a nonprofit aimed at helping emergency response workers find lodging in times of crisis, like now with the pandemic.
The new Airbnb.org was announced Monday as a partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) to support housing for workers and volunteers fighting the Covid-19 crisis and other kinds of emergencies.
"Founding and supporting Airbnb.org allows us to double down on our efforts to help communities in need across the world in coordination with our partners," said Joe Gebbia, a co-founder of Airbnb and chairman of Airbnb.org.
2020 Election
Legal experts say ‘I told you’ over Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in Trump’s Pennsylvania election case
Legal experts claimed that the Supreme Court wasn't about to involve themselves in the scores of lawsuits that President Donald Trump's campaign, lawyers, and friends have attempted since the November election. The state of Pennsylvania urged the High Court not to open Pandora's box, and Justice Samuel Alito, along with other conservative justices, agrees.
In a series of tweets from former federal and state prosecutors, the experts explained that cases like these were never expected to be successful but lamented that the president's supporters aren't likely to believe the election outcome anyway.