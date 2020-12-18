Quantcast
Marco Rubio buried by Morning Joe panel for pitching a ‘hissy fit’ over Dem staffer’s vulgarity

Published

1 min ago

on

Marco Rubio speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Led by host Joe Scarborough, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was buried under a wave of derision on Friday morning” “Morning Joe” after complaining about a vulgar term used by a Democratic staffer, with the MSNBC host sarcastically wondering if the Florida Republican has ever met Donald Trump.

Reacting to Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager, calling Republicans “f*ckers” in a Glamour magazine interview, Rubio tweeted out, “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers.”

With “Morning Joe” regular John Heilemann calling Rubio’s reaction a “hissy fit,” Scarborough added a disgusted “give me break.”

‘For the last four years, Donald Trump has insulted his way through the presidency with senate republicans always turning a blind eye. Do we really need to go over the list for you?” Scarborough asked. “Do you need to have us talk about all the ways he insulted people in his own party? The name-calling, the vulgarities. you know, what he called — I mean, Ted Cruz, for instance. it starts with a ‘p’ we can’t say it here.”

As for Rubio, Scarborough recalled, “This is, after all, is a guy who when campaigning accused Donald Trump of having a little penis.”

Watch below:


