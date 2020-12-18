Marco Rubio buried by Morning Joe panel for pitching a ‘hissy fit’ over Dem staffer’s vulgarity
Led by host Joe Scarborough, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was buried under a wave of derision on Friday morning” “Morning Joe” after complaining about a vulgar term used by a Democratic staffer, with the MSNBC host sarcastically wondering if the Florida Republican has ever met Donald Trump.
Reacting to Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager, calling Republicans “f*ckers” in a Glamour magazine interview, Rubio tweeted out, “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers.”
With “Morning Joe” regular John Heilemann calling Rubio’s reaction a “hissy fit,” Scarborough added a disgusted “give me break.”
‘For the last four years, Donald Trump has insulted his way through the presidency with senate republicans always turning a blind eye. Do we really need to go over the list for you?” Scarborough asked. “Do you need to have us talk about all the ways he insulted people in his own party? The name-calling, the vulgarities. you know, what he called — I mean, Ted Cruz, for instance. it starts with a ‘p’ we can’t say it here.”
As for Rubio, Scarborough recalled, “This is, after all, is a guy who when campaigning accused Donald Trump of having a little penis.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump supporters harass Brian Kemp’s daughter over her dead ex-boyfriend
Supporters of President Donald Trump have taken their harassment campaign against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to new lows.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Trump-loving conspiracy theorists have moved beyond just targeting Kemp and are now going after his entire family.
2020 Election
Biden backs son Hunter after US tax probe revealed
US President-elect Joe Biden has expressed full confidence in his son Hunter, a frequent target of Republican attacks, after it was revealed last week that he was under a federal tax investigation.
During his unsuccessful re-election campaign, President Donald Trump launched repeated accusations against Hunter and said the Bidens were a "corrupt" family and a "criminal enterprise."
"We have great confidence in our son," Biden said, sitting next to his wife Jill, in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which aired Thursday on CBS.
"I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play but... as long as he's good, we're good," he said in his first full remarks on the issue since the tax probe became public.
2020 Election
Four chilling signs Trump’s attempted coup is escalating
President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.
There were four major signs on Thursday evening that the Republican effort to overthrow the election is escalating.
The first sign was when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn suggested on NewsMax Trump could use "military capabilities" to overturn the election in swing states hold do-over elections.
Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."