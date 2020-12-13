Quantcast
Connect with us

Mental health expert: ‘Mass killer’ Donald Trump’s ‘preoccupation’ with election shows his ‘extreme indifference to human life’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.
Donald Trump removes his coronavirus mask before giving a White House campaign address. AFP.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

The daily death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 3000 for the first time, exceeding the number of people killed in 9/11.  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield warned that this staggering death rate would probably continue for the next 60 to 90 days.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s preoccupation is elsewhere.  Thursday, he went on a Twitter spree, threatening a “very dangerous moment,” claiming that things were going to “escalate dramatically.”  “People are upset, and they have a right to be,” he said.  “A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We have called Donald Trump a “mass killer” since at least June, and I have dubbed him “killer-in-chief” since September to impress upon the public the true source and magnitude of the mass deaths.  After a while, if a person is so reckless as to manifest “extreme indifference to human life,” the defendant may be guilty of aggravated assault as well as of involuntary manslaughter.  In some U.S. jurisdictions, malice may be found if the defendant’s actions reflect willful or depraved indifference.  In such a case, even if injury to the victim was not intended, the wrongdoer may be charged with second-degree murder.

The lack of guardrails is unacceptable, and what we do now will also determine how Donald Trump will behave once out of office, including whether or not he will return.

Please heed our “Prescription for Survival” and consult us at dangerouscase.org, or visit me at bandylee.com (Dr. Lee does not take payment for any of her services related to this topic).

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Karl Rove warns Trump: ‘America likes comebacks but they don’t like sore losers’

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

Republican strategist Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that Americans do not like "sore losers."

During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Rove if Trump would continue to contest his loss in the 2020 election after the Electoral College meets on Monday.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see that maybe tomorrow there are attempts to disrupt the voting in the six contested states," Rove said of the Electoral College vote. "I wouldn't be surprised to see expressions of public support for the president's position from Trump electors in states that he carried."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN’s Tapper sarcastically thanks Trump for exposing the GOP as ‘power-grabbing’ hypocrites with their failed lawsuit

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

In his closing comments on CNN Sunday morning, "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper sarcastically thanked Donald Trump for the lawsuit filed on his behalf by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the election which prompted 126 GOP lawmakers to sign amicus briefs supporting it.

According to the CNN host, that allowed Americans to see them as the "power-grabbing" hypocrites they are.

“18 state attorneys general, some U.S. Senators, and a majority of the House Republican caucus — 126 members — supported it," Tapper deadpanned. "President Trump did us a favor by exposing these elected officials. They are definitionally people who signed on to a desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people, to disenfranchise voters in Georgian, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan based on lies and conspiracy theories, putting an immoral and corrupt power grab above democracy. President Trump did us a favor by revealing to us that those individuals are who they are.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Michael Flynn, who pushed for Trump martial law, says Americans will ‘not allow’ Biden inauguration

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Sunday insisted that Americans will "not allow" President-elect Joe Biden's "false inauguration" to go forward.

Flynn, who has previously suggested that the current president should declare martial law, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that there is a "10 out of 10" chance that President Donald Trump will be the next commander-in-chief.

"Why not look into this if in fact the evidence that we have is true?" Flynn opined. "We definitely believe that it is true. And there is clear, clear evidence."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE