Mental health expert: ‘Mass killer’ Donald Trump’s ‘preoccupation’ with election shows his ‘extreme indifference to human life’

The daily death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 3000 for the first time, exceeding the number of people killed in 9/11. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield warned that this staggering death rate would probably continue for the next 60 to 90 days.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s preoccupation is elsewhere. Thursday, he went on a Twitter spree, threatening a “very dangerous moment,” claiming that things were going to “escalate dramatically.” “People are upset, and they have a right to be,” he said. “A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.”
We have called Donald Trump a “mass killer” since at least June, and I have dubbed him “killer-in-chief” since September to impress upon the public the true source and magnitude of the mass deaths. After a while, if a person is so reckless as to manifest “extreme indifference to human life,” the defendant may be guilty of aggravated assault as well as of involuntary manslaughter. In some U.S. jurisdictions, malice may be found if the defendant’s actions reflect willful or depraved indifference. In such a case, even if injury to the victim was not intended, the wrongdoer may be charged with second-degree murder.
Republican strategist Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that Americans do not like "sore losers."
During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Rove if Trump would continue to contest his loss in the 2020 election after the Electoral College meets on Monday.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see that maybe tomorrow there are attempts to disrupt the voting in the six contested states," Rove said of the Electoral College vote. "I wouldn't be surprised to see expressions of public support for the president's position from Trump electors in states that he carried."
In his closing comments on CNN Sunday morning, "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper sarcastically thanked Donald Trump for the lawsuit filed on his behalf by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the election which prompted 126 GOP lawmakers to sign amicus briefs supporting it.
According to the CNN host, that allowed Americans to see them as the "power-grabbing" hypocrites they are.
“18 state attorneys general, some U.S. Senators, and a majority of the House Republican caucus — 126 members — supported it," Tapper deadpanned. "President Trump did us a favor by exposing these elected officials. They are definitionally people who signed on to a desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people, to disenfranchise voters in Georgian, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan based on lies and conspiracy theories, putting an immoral and corrupt power grab above democracy. President Trump did us a favor by revealing to us that those individuals are who they are.”