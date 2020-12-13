Mental health expert: ‘Mass killer’ Donald Trump’s ‘preoccupation’ with election shows his ‘extreme indifference to human life’

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

The daily death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 3000 for the first time, exceeding the number of people killed in 9/11. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield warned that this staggering death rate would probably continue for the next 60 to 90 days.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s preoccupation is elsewhere. Thursday, he went on a Twitter spree, threatening a “very dangerous moment,” claiming that things were going to “escalate dramatically.” “People are upset, and they have a right to be,” he said. “A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.”

We have called Donald Trump a “mass killer” since at least June, and I have dubbed him “killer-in-chief” since September to impress upon the public the true source and magnitude of the mass deaths. After a while, if a person is so reckless as to manifest “extreme indifference to human life,” the defendant may be guilty of aggravated assault as well as of involuntary manslaughter. In some U.S. jurisdictions, malice may be found if the defendant’s actions reflect willful or depraved indifference. In such a case, even if injury to the victim was not intended, the wrongdoer may be charged with second-degree murder.

The lack of guardrails is unacceptable, and what we do now will also determine how Donald Trump will behave once out of office, including whether or not he will return.

Please heed our “Prescription for Survival” and consult us at dangerouscase.org, or visit me at bandylee.com (Dr. Lee does not take payment for any of her services related to this topic).

