Mike Flynn is letting his QAnon freak flag fly after Trump pardon

Published

32 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser has fully embraced the “QAnon” conspiracy theory now that he’s been pardoned.

Mike Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his secret contacts with the Russia ambassador during the presidential transition, and after his pardon he’s feeding content to outlets that promote the right-wing conspiracy theory, reported The Daily Beast.

“I’ve got to make sure I’m a moving target, because these sons-of-a-guns, they’re after me, in a literal and a figurative sense,” Flynn told one QAnon podcast on Friday.

The retired U.S. Army general has become a central figure in the conspiracy theory, which revolves around a “deep state” bureaucracy warring against Trump and protecting a cabal of pedophiles in government and media.

Flynn’s post-pardon media tour has included visits to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s show and former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka’s radio show, but he has also called into podcasts and internet programs associated with QAnon to question Trump’s election loss and claim he’s being tailed by assassins.

His legal defense relied on donations from QAnon adherents, many of whom believe Flynn is the mysterious “Q” who reveals clues to the conspiracy online, and he’s returning the favor by tossing out wild claims about socialist takeovers and military purges of Trump’s political enemies.

Flynn also endorsed a fringe scheme to hold a new election overseen by the military, and validates QAnon adherents as “digital soldiers.”

“I probably have the largest law firm in the world, and it’s called digital soldiers,” Flynn told listeners to a QAnon podcast.


