Morning Joe ridicules Trump for being humiliated by Arizona’s GOP governor on national TV

All three co-hosts on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” burst into laugher on Tuesday morning after viewing a clip of Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) looking at his phone and then ignoring a phone call from Donald Trump who had been imploring the GOP governor to not certify his state’s votes handing victory to President-elect Joe Biden.

The video of Ducey looking at his phone as it played “Hail to the Chief,” and then placing it facedown on the desk, went viral late Monday afternoon.

Co-host Joe Scarborough smirked while Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist openly laughed as Scarborough stated, “Willie, that’s — that’s the governor of Arizona and Donald Trump’s watching him as he is set to certify this and Trump starts calling him, trying to get him to stop from doing what he’s legally required to do.”

“I mean, that’s the final scene in the movie, isn’t it?” Geist replied. “Where you had a Republican who felt like he had to always answer to Donald Trump literally ignoring Donald Trump and silencing the music that welcomes him into the room as he certifies the election in the last swing state to be certified which basically puts the final nail in the coffin. officially certified. There’s your closing scene right there.”

