Morning Joe ridicules Trump for being humiliated by Arizona’s GOP governor on national TV
All three co-hosts on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” burst into laugher on Tuesday morning after viewing a clip of Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) looking at his phone and then ignoring a phone call from Donald Trump who had been imploring the GOP governor to not certify his state’s votes handing victory to President-elect Joe Biden.
The video of Ducey looking at his phone as it played “Hail to the Chief,” and then placing it facedown on the desk, went viral late Monday afternoon.
Co-host Joe Scarborough smirked while Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist openly laughed as Scarborough stated, “Willie, that’s — that’s the governor of Arizona and Donald Trump’s watching him as he is set to certify this and Trump starts calling him, trying to get him to stop from doing what he’s legally required to do.”
“I mean, that’s the final scene in the movie, isn’t it?” Geist replied. “Where you had a Republican who felt like he had to always answer to Donald Trump literally ignoring Donald Trump and silencing the music that welcomes him into the room as he certifies the election in the last swing state to be certified which basically puts the final nail in the coffin. officially certified. There’s your closing scene right there.”
Watch below:
‘He’s lost his marbles’: CNN reporter burns Trump lawyer for death threat against ex-election security official
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday hammered Trump attorney Joe diGenova for issuing death threats to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs.
On Monday, diGenova told right-wing talk show host Howie Carr that Krebs, who was fired by President Donald Trump for verifying that the 2020 election was secure, should be "drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot."
Trump only had to do three things to be a successful president — but he was apocalyptically bad at his job
Donald Trump could easily have won re-election while riding an approval rating in the mid-50s. I'll tell you how in just a second. But if you were to ask him, Trump would tell you all about how the "fake news", the "China virus" and the "corrupt" Biden campaign stopped him from achieving a successful presidency.
This article was originally published at Salon
He'd be lying, of course. The only thing that stopped Trump from reaching a second term was Trump himself.
Trump brutally taunted by conservative for losing to the man he dubbed a ‘loser’
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican-- Matt Lewis taunted Donald Trump over his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden, reminding the president that he called his opponent "a loser" on the campaign trail and claimed it would be embarrassing to lose to him.
Under a headline reading, "A Question for Donald Trump: What Do You Call Someone Who Loses to ‘a Loser’?" Lewis rubbed the president's face in the fact that his hubris and boasting are now coming back to bite him on the butt as he faces the humiliation of being a one-term president.