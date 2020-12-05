‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell calls for Republicans to overturn the election in 3 states Trump lost
Major Donald Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Saturday called for Republicans to overturn the will of the voters in three states to keep Trump in office despite the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Lindell predicted people would go to jail during a television interview at Trump’s rally in Georgia while echoing Trump’s attacks on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
“They will go to prison,” Lindell said. “But, in the meantime, Dec. 14th is so important. We have to get this governor in here — Gov. Kemp, Brian Kemp, has to give an order to have a meeting, a congress-meeting, whatever they do, their legislature, and pull Georgia down and don’t give it to Biden,” Lindell urged.
Georgia was not the only state where Lindell wants Republicans to overturn the will of the voters.
“Because if you pull down Georgia, Pennsylvania and crooked Nevada, now nobody has 270 and then it goes to the Dec. 14th vote and Donald Trump wins the election,” Lindell said, explaining the scheme.
Trump has already endorsed Lindell to run for governor of Minnesota in 2022.
Here's Mike Lindell just now brazenly laying out Trump's last-ditch plan to steal the election pic.twitter.com/gfvzn8IPfc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2020
2020 Election
Trump attacks 2 GOP governors on flight to Georgia rally: ‘Republicans will NEVER forget this’
Republicans have been "working frantically behind the scenes" to keep President Donald Trump on message during his Saturday campaign rally in Georgia, but the efforts do not seem to be working.
GOP strategists hoped Trump would make the case for the two GOP senators in the January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate, but Trump has continued to fixate on his delusions that he won the presidential election.
Aboard Air Force One on the flight to the rally, Trump attacked two GOP governors: Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona -- and seemed to threaten political retribution for the pair not going along with the president's debunked conspiracy theories about the election.
2020 Election
Panicked Republicans ‘working frantically behind the scenes’ — but Trump just keeps attacking GOP Gov Brian Kemp
Republicans are worried that President Donald Trump will pour gasoline on the intraparty inferno burning in Georgia.
Trump is officially traveling to the Peach State for a rally in support of the two Republican senators in January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
Republicans worry Trump will continue to attack Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as he has on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1335268230206722048
"Trump is to headline a campaign rally for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the state Saturday night — his first major political event since before the Nov. 3 election. GOP officials are working frantically behind the scenes to try to keep the president on script at the rally, worried that he will use the forum to attack Kemp and other state GOP officials who have resisted his pressure, according to a person familiar with the discussions," The Washington Post reported Saturday.
2020 Election
Trump ‘facing a rapid decline’ as he wallows in ‘rage and denial’ over election loss: report
President Donald Trump's mental health since losing the 2020 presidential election was the focus of a new analysis by New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker that was published online Saturday.
"Over the past week, President Trump posted or reposted more than 130 messages on Twitter lashing out at the results of an election he lost. He mentioned the coronavirus pandemic now reaching its darkest hours four times — and even then just to assert that he was right about the outbreak and the experts were wrong," Baker reported under the headline, "Trump’s Final Days of Rage and Denial."