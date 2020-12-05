‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell calls for Republicans to overturn the election in 3 states Trump lost

Major Donald Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Saturday called for Republicans to overturn the will of the voters in three states to keep Trump in office despite the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell predicted people would go to jail during a television interview at Trump’s rally in Georgia while echoing Trump’s attacks on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

“They will go to prison,” Lindell said. “But, in the meantime, Dec. 14th is so important. We have to get this governor in here — Gov. Kemp, Brian Kemp, has to give an order to have a meeting, a congress-meeting, whatever they do, their legislature, and pull Georgia down and don’t give it to Biden,” Lindell urged.

Georgia was not the only state where Lindell wants Republicans to overturn the will of the voters.

“Because if you pull down Georgia, Pennsylvania and crooked Nevada, now nobody has 270 and then it goes to the Dec. 14th vote and Donald Trump wins the election,” Lindell said, explaining the scheme.

Trump has already endorsed Lindell to run for governor of Minnesota in 2022.

Here's Mike Lindell just now brazenly laying out Trump's last-ditch plan to steal the election pic.twitter.com/gfvzn8IPfc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2020