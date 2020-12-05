Quantcast
Pastor urges Trump to ‘kick’ Gov. Kemp’s door down and ‘slap him around a little bit’ during Georgia visit

2 hours ago

Republican Candidate Donald Trump, pictured November 30 2015 with Ohio pastor Darrell Scott (R), has extended his lead in the race for his party's nomination, drawing 27-percent support according to a poll released December 2 (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

One of Donald Trump’s most avid supporters in the Christian community advised the president to physically attack Georgia’s Republican governor when he visits the state late Saturday for a rally ostensibly to promote the election prospects of two GOP senators who have been forced into a run-off for their seats against their Democratic opponents.

Building off of Trump’s war of words with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp over the election results that handed the state’s 16 Electoral College votes to former Vice President Joe Biden, Rev. Darrell Scott urged the president to get physical with the lawmaker.

“The Potus needs to go down to GA today, kick Governor Kemps door in, slap him around a little bit, and make him do a recount of LEGAL votes.  @realkareemdream and I will accompany him to help get the message across to Kemp,” the servant of Jesus Christ advised.

Scott has faced accusations of funneling cash to voters, with Politico reporting the pastor runs a “nonprofit organization called the Urban Revitalization Coalition [that] has been holding events in black communities in which voters hear effusive praise about the president and then are given the opportunity to win cash prizes.”

You can see his tweet below:

