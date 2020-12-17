Quantcast
Pence’s ‘slavish devotion’ to Trump will continue to the bitter end: columnist

Published

29 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, White House photo by Shealah Craighead

Even though President Donald Trump has lost the popular vote, lost the Electoral College vote, and lost 59 lawsuits aimed at overturning those votes, he may have one more trick up his sleeve thanks to Vice President Mike Pence.

The Daily Beast’s Margaret Carlson writes in her latest column that Pence is very likely to use the January 6th session to verify the results of the 2020 as an opportunity to showcase his “slavish devotion” to the president one last time before they’re both shown the door.

Even though the session is supposed to be a pro-forma event where Congress ratifies the will of American voters, Carlson believes Pence has every incentive to turn it into a circus in which he’ll entertain any and all allegations that the election was “stolen” from Trump.

“Pence’s job in his remaining days in office are comparatively simple: to keep bowing and scraping to Trump with a particularly unctuous deference,” she writes, and then documents all the ways that Pence has loyally served as the president’s obedient lapdog for the past four years. “All that’s left is for Pence to get through the final episode of Trump’s presidential show. The show must go on for, as always, Trump will be watching.”

December 17, 2020

