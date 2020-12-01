Pro-Trump attorney calls for martial law to prevent election loss to Joe Biden

Georgia attorney Lin Wood, who’s been involved in long-shot legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, urged President Donald Trump to declare martial law.

Wood, an attorney for Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse who signed on to the 104-page “Kraken” lawsuit filed by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, called for draconian measures to prevent the election from being certified for Joe Biden.

“Good morning,” Wood tweeted. “Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit – not for We The People.”

“Communist China is leading the nefarious efforts to take away our freedom,” he added. “@realDonaldTrump should declare martial law.”

He then linked to the website for the “We The People Convention,” an Ohio-based nonprofit that purportedly promotes constitutional governance, although that organization is also calling for Trump to invoke martial law and hold a new election, which is not prescribed in the U.S. Constitution.

