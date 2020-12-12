‘Real men accept a loss with grace’: GOP lawmaker jabs Trump for ‘bellyaching’ over Supreme Court flop
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) used his Twitter account on Saturday morning to get in some jabs at Donald Trump and supporters of the president for raging against the Supreme Court after the justices refused to take up a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would have handed the election to the president.
With the president himself attacking the country’s highest court beginning Friday night and into Saturday morning, Kinzinger — who has been one of the president’s few GOP lawmakers critics who has escaped the president’s wrath — got in a jab without mentioning the president’s name.
“I want to be clear: the Supreme Court is not the deep state. The case had no merit and was dispatched 9-0. There was no win here. Complaining and bellyaching is not a manly trait, it’s actually sad. Real men accept a loss with grace,” he wrote.
Friday night the GOP lawmaker called upon the Texas Republican Party to dismiss their head, Allen West, for calling for secession in a statement after the Supreme Court refused to take up the Texas case.
Kinzinger wrote: “I believe @TexasGOP should immediately retract this, apologize, and fire Allen West and anyone else associated with this. My guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no.”
You can see the tweets below:
I believe @TexasGOP should immediately retract this, apologize, and fire Allen West and anyone else associated with this. My guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no. https://t.co/A9M8ePJUkJ
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 12, 2020
I want to be clear: the Supreme Court is not the deep state. The case had no merit and was dispatched 9-0. There was no win here. Complaining and bellyaching is not a manly trait, it’s actually sad. Real men accept a loss with grace.
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 12, 2020
